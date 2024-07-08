HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Was Aemond Trying To Kill [SPOILER]? Actor Ewan Mitchell Weighs In

This week's episode of House of the Dragon featured the fiery - and devastating - Battle of Rook's Rest, and actor Ewan Mitchell has now addressed his character's actions...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Aemond Targaryen is really leaning into the whole kinslayer thing!

This week's fourth episode of House of the Dragon concluded with an aerial "Dance of the Dragons," and the devastating Battle of Rook's Rest claimed the life of one major character and severely injured (at the very least) another.

Riding Vhagar, the oldest and largest dragon alive, Aemond managed to take out Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon Meleys, sending beast and rider plummeting to a fiery death. King Aegon and Sunfye were engaged in battle with Rhaenys and Meleys when Vhagar attacked, and Aemond's first blast also hit his brother.

If the show follows George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, Aegon will survive (just about) with severe burns, but it certainly looked like Aemond was thinking about finishing the job back on the ground before Criston Cole interrupted.

During an interview with EW, actor Ewan Mitchell addressed his character's decision.

"It was no secret that he felt like Aegon was inferior to himself. He felt like Aegon lacked the perseverance to be a leader. Also, it's no secret that Aegon was almost the ringleader to a lot of Aemond’s childhood torment and trauma."

"I think that maybe Aemond would never have intended to burn Aegon," he added. "But it just so happened that Aegon was there tangled with Rhaenys and Meleys when he was on top of Sunfyre. It raises the question of whether or not he would've done that or if Aegon was just collateral damage. I think that's compelling. Maybe it was when Aegon brought in the Pink Dread [as children] when Aemond was like, ‘I'm going to burn him one day for this.’ Who knows?

Director Alan Taylor also weighed in: "We wanted to sustain multiple motivations that might have happened there. It's a battle move, but he did deliberately join the battle late, and he is being a little bit indiscriminate with how he's blasting fire. So I think you can believe whatever you want to believe about his motivations there.

Whatever Aemond's intentions, there's a good chance he will be crowned king - which would not be good for anyone involved in the war.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Episode 4 Concludes With A Fiery Battle & First Major Season 2 Death - SPOILERS
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/8/2024, 2:08 PM
Well...he kinda really was in the...crossfire (no pun inteded), ya know.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 2:19 PM
He burnt him and said

McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 2:53 PM
Aemond is waltzing up to Sunfyre and Aegon sword unsheathed before Criston catches him and hollers his name. He was going to finish the job.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 2:57 PM
@McMurdo - I agree.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 3:03 PM
@McMurdo - 100%
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2024, 3:03 PM
@McMurdo - it would have been dumb. Forensics could show Aegon died by sword and not from blunt force or fire. He should have picked up a twig, lit it with some fire from the area, and set Aegon ablaze
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:09 PM
@Vigor - nah he is scorched from flames. A cut to the throat woulda been doable. Damage from falling through trees. Also I'm not sure Aemond was worried about getting caught. Everyone saw him blast his bro and Sunfyre
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:01 PM
This episode wasn't just arguably the best HotD episode yet, it was one of the greatest Game of Thrones episodes of all time. Ryan Condal is a brilliant showrunner and writer who thoroughly understands the importance of characterization, narrative build-up, and character motivation and restraint. This episode only hits as hard as it does emotionally because of all that comes before ...this season and last.

Star Wars fans deserve Star Wars content on this level. We deserve a series that has emotional parity with Empire Strikes Back. Andor is perhaps as close as we will ever get, and it's brilliant, but I want a series on that level that has the high fantasy dramatic stakes that Empire gave us. I want my SW version of House of the Dragon.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 3:05 PM
@McMurdo - Again...I Agree!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 3:14 PM
@McMurdo - We’ve never had Star Wars content on this level, and likely never will. It’s not a franchise that’s ever delivered prestige content, and since its conception, its only consistency is how inconsistent it’s all been.

If we’re lucky, we’ll get a KotoR adaptation that’s half as good as HoD’s worst. If we’re lucky.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:15 PM
@FireandBlood - we haven't had SW on this level since 1980's Empire. Andor is close but not quite there.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 3:18 PM
@McMurdo - Neither Andor or Empire holds a candle to House of the Dragon, c’mon. And I say this as a life long Star Wars fan, but you gotta take off the rose tinted goggles and be objective for a second. Star Wars is unequivocally inferior to ASOIAF even at its best.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 3:03 PM
Vhagar is bascially Godzilla with wings!

Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2024, 3:04 PM
@Nomis929 - I haven't read the books. So I'm just dying to see how they take down this giant beast
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 3:10 PM
@Vigor - Same.

I only read early portions of it and then when I learned it was going to be made into a show I stopped becasue I don"t like being spoiled anymore when it comes to shows and movies.And I even avoided all the videoes online that goes throught the whole thing.

And while I rememeber the little girl talking about the "Dance of the dragons" on GOT, i don't remmeber how she said it ended and I don't want to look back at any episode that might give it away.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:11 PM
@Nomis929 - she's the last of the dragons who was alive during the reign of the Conquerer. She's seen some crazy shit
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:14 PM
@Nomis929 - I only read up to House of the Dragon timeline. So Aegon's Conquest essentially. I didn't wanna be spoiled either and it's definitely paying off. I'm on the edge of my seat.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2024, 3:15 PM
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 3:24 PM
@Vigor - Yeah, that's the scene. thanks.

Aw man, it breaks my heart seeing that little innocent girl and how much she loved her father and what he eventually did to her.

