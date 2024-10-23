AGATHA ALL ALONG Clip And Stills See The Show's Leads Transformed Into Famous Fictional Witches

We're just hours away from a new instalment of Agatha All Along and Marvel Studios has released the first clip and stills from the penultimate episode ahead of next Tuesday's two-part finale.

In this sneak peek, Lilia Calderu prepares to divine Billy Maximoff's path through cards, explaining how they work and exactly what the layout of the table means. This is his trial and each of the show's leads is decked out to look like famous witches (Agatha Harkness is, quite appropriately, the Wicked Witch).

"Jac is so clever in how she can lay in the puzzle and then resolve it," Patti LuPone tells Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't connect the dots when I first read all of the episodes. In 7, as Lilia's powers are awakening, she's tying up all of these events that we've seen in the previous episodes. There's an explanation to it."

Discussing the scene below, the actor said, "That layout, for lack of a better word, was Jac's invention. I had to memorize it because it was very specifically what each card will represent in your life's journey. They will represent certain aspects: love, destiny, fortune, profession."

Is there a deeper meaning to Wiccan being dressed as Maleficent? That remains to be seen, though LuPone was excited to become Wicked's Glinda, the Good Witch.

"Glinda wasn't necessarily a stretch for me, Patti, even though it might seem that way for the majority of people that know my career," the Broadway icon said. "I know that side of me."

Check out this new look at Agatha All Along below and check back here later for our weekly episode recap.

