AGATHA ALL ALONG D23 Trailer And Poster Takes Agatha Harkness And Her Coven Down The Witches' Road

Marvel Studios only (officially) released one trailer at D23 and you can get a new look at Agatha All Along right here! In this spooky new teaser, Agatha Harkness and her coven head down the Witches' Road together and unleash chaos along the way.

The footage is accompanied by one of the songs which will be featured in the Disney+ series and there's lots of hellish imagery which feels very much in line with what we saw in Werewolf by Night not too long ago.

Overall, Agatha All Along looks like a worthy successor to WandaVision and, with "Teen" almost certainly Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, we expect the show to have major consequences for the wider MCU as we head into the next Avengers movies.

While much of this series remains a mystery to us, all signs point to Agatha being redeemed as an anti-hero in the MCU similar to her comic book counterpart. Then again, who knows if she can really be trusted?

"We’ve seen [Agatha] with all her bravado and crazy confidence," Kathryn Hahn recently explained. "So much of Agatha is performance. It was exciting to get to the kernel under the sass and sarcasm and taking pleasure in other people’s pain. There’s something broken under that, big-time."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Agatha All Along below.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.