AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode 1 Spoiler Recap: Meet Agnes Of Westview In Seekest Thou The Road"

Agatha All Along's first episode, "Seekest Thou The Road," opens with Agnes now a police detective in Westview. Following a recent suspension, she's been called in to investigate the body of a woman that's been discovered in the woods.

Herb is there and reveals the victim was crushed elsewhere before somehow being dumped in the middle of nowhere. Upon closer inspection, it's apparent that this is meant to be Wanda Maximoff, and while we never see her face, there are plenty of hints about that being the case, including some familiar darkened fingers and the fact the dirt under her fingernails is Eastern European.

Agnes then finds a familiar broach in a nearby pond before some very cool True Detective-style opening credits for "Agnes of Westview" begin (and, would you believe it, it turns out this show is "Based on the Danish Series 'Wandavisdysen'").

The detective heads to the library to investigate the tag the victim was found with and discovers a shelf of burned books; every copy has been destroyed and, when Agnes underlines the first letter of every word in the title, it spells D A R K H O L D.

We later learn that Agnes had a son called Nicholas Scratch who appears to have died and she's then visited by Agent Rio Vidal who clearly knows something isn't quite right here. Before getting into that, Agnes discovers Teen in her loft and manages to apprehend him.

During an intense interrogation, he reveals he was looking for "the road" and that the photos she's showing him of the body are just flowers in a yard; the world around them becomes distorted and it's clear all this is playing out in Agnes' house.

Wanda's body - with its "scarlet" hair - disappears and reappears in the morgue, with her name eventually showing on that library tag alongside Agatha's. Rio then explains that Agatha is trapped in a distorted spell and we see the witch transform into her previous iterations before waking up in her house naked.

It turns out everyone has just been playing along with Agnes' delusions and that three years have passed since the events of WandaVision. While Agatha is now free, she's also powerless and discovers a bound Teen in her closet.

Following a battle with Rio, we learn she's not allowed to kill Agatha and that if the witch formerly known as "Agnes" attempts to steal her old flame's abilities, it will kill her. Instead, she wants a chance to get them back...something that's likely to be easier said than done with the Salem Seven now hunting her down!

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.