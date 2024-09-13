AGATHA ALL ALONG Extended TV Spot Teases The Coven's Quest; Awesome New Character Posters Released

With Agatha All Along less than a week away from hitting Disney+, Marvel Television has just dropped another minute-long teaser for the Disney+ TV series along with some fun character posters.

Something tells us each of those likely has a deeper meaning and we'd imagine the unexpected visuals in them will factor heavily into the story of Agatha Harkness and her new coven heading down the Witches' Road.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained the importance of secrecy for the WandaVision follow-up.

"At the time, with WandaVision, I took the fan theories a little personally, and I feel like I’ve changed since then after walking through the WandaVision experience," she explained. "Everyone at Marvel during WandaVision was so relaxed about the fan theories, and I now understand that there are always going to be theories."

"You just have to do your work and do it as best you can and hope that the audience enjoys the journey of it. So I am not as preoccupied with them as I was. But, yes, the short answer is there are a handful of things that of course I can’t explain," Schaeffer added. "I have been very careful with the language that I use in order to protect things."

Check out this new look at Agatha All Along in the X posts below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.