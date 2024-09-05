AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Takes Us Down The Witches' Road; Showrunner Addresses Wiccan Theories

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for Agatha All Along which offers a glimpse at what's down the Witches' Road. Along the way, we hear from cast, see new footage from the series, and even get a glimpse behind the scenes.

Like WandaVision before it, it seems a lot of clues, Easter Eggs, and misdirects have been seeded throughout the show to get fans talking as each new episode drops.

Of course, one of the biggest Agatha All Along mysteries is what the deal is with Joe Locke's "Teen," a character most fans are convinced is really Billy Maximoff, a.k.a. Wiccan. The trailers have dropped some visual hints and it's apparent Marvel Studios wants to keep us guessing.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer and got her take on the theories that there's more to "Teen" than meets the eye based on what's been revealed by Marvel Studios thus far.

"I don't have a lot of input on the trailers, which is where everything starts to be beyond my reach," she explains when asked about Wiccan. "I think that everything has meaning, and when all these little pieces come out and everybody is theorizing, I like to think it creates a froth that enhances everyone's experience of what they're about to see."

As for how it feels to see so many theories for the show, Schaeffer adds, "I still get a little nervous, but I have the experience of WandaVision, this voice in my head that's like, no one knows the how. So if they're right or they're wrong, if they're disappointed, that I can't control. I have faith that the writers and I took great pains to make the journey of it the fun part."

Locke also chimed in, telling the site only, "The fan theories are fun, but they're fans' theories and I shouldn't be the one to comment on them until it's the right time."

Check out that new featurette and TV spot for Agatha All Along in the players below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.