AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Confirms There Were Plans For Teddy Altman/Hulkling To Appear In The Series

Agatha All Along proved to be a satisfying journey for fans, though the absence of characters like Mephisto, Speed (who was at least hinted at for a future story), and Hulkling did disappoint some.

There's plenty of time for them to appear in future stories, of course, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer has now confirmed there were once plans for Teddy Altman to appear in the WandaVision follow-up.

In fact, William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff's boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), was going to be called Teddy! Had that happened, we'd imagine his true identity as a Kree/Skrull hybrid would have been saved for a post-credits scene or something along those lines.

"There were early conversations [about Hulkling]," Schaeffer tells Entertainment Weekly. "[Eddie] was originally called Teddy because we were looking at the artwork and thinking about that. That was a Marvel decision to not have him be Hulkling for the purposes of our show."

"Within our show, he is not Hulkling but we pivoted to Eddie because he is named after a person that is important to the writers' room. It wasn't sort of teasing the fans, it was one of those lovely tributes to somebody who matters to us."

It's surely not outside the realm of possibility that Eddie is eventually revealed as Teddy, though it might make more sense for Hulkling to be introduced elsewhere before crossing paths with Billy.

Plus, Eddie is just Billy's high school boyfriend, and with Wiccan setting off on an adventure with Agatha Harkness' ghost to find Tommy, it'll be easy enough to explain that the two teens drifted apart.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schaeffer reiterated that Agatha All Along not having a post-credits scene was decided on by Marvel Studios.

"I wrote a number of post-credit scenes, as I've done on every Marvel project I've ever worked on, because it's the thing that changes the most and goes the longest as a question mark until you're finally confronted with it," she noted. "Ultimately, it was a Marvel decision not to have a tag on this show."

Back to Hulkling and we can't discount theories that The Hulk's son introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Skaar - will take the alien's place in the MCU.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.