AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Confirms There Were Plans For Teddy Altman/Hulkling To Appear In The Series

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Confirms There Were Plans For Teddy Altman/Hulkling To Appear In The Series

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has confirmed that there were plans for Hulkling to be Billy Maximoff's boyfriend in the Disney+ series, only for Marvel Studios to put an end to the notion...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Agatha All Along proved to be a satisfying journey for fans, though the absence of characters like Mephisto, Speed (who was at least hinted at for a future story), and Hulkling did disappoint some. 

There's plenty of time for them to appear in future stories, of course, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer has now confirmed there were once plans for Teddy Altman to appear in the WandaVision follow-up. 

In fact, William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff's boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), was going to be called Teddy! Had that happened, we'd imagine his true identity as a Kree/Skrull hybrid would have been saved for a post-credits scene or something along those lines. 

"There were early conversations [about Hulkling]," Schaeffer tells Entertainment Weekly. "[Eddie] was originally called Teddy because we were looking at the artwork and thinking about that. That was a Marvel decision to not have him be Hulkling for the purposes of our show."

"Within our show, he is not Hulkling but we pivoted to Eddie because he is named after a person that is important to the writers' room. It wasn't sort of teasing the fans, it was one of those lovely tributes to somebody who matters to us."

It's surely not outside the realm of possibility that Eddie is eventually revealed as Teddy, though it might make more sense for Hulkling to be introduced elsewhere before crossing paths with Billy. 

Plus, Eddie is just Billy's high school boyfriend, and with Wiccan setting off on an adventure with Agatha Harkness' ghost to find Tommy, it'll be easy enough to explain that the two teens drifted apart. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Schaeffer reiterated that Agatha All Along not having a post-credits scene was decided on by Marvel Studios. 

"I wrote a number of post-credit scenes, as I've done on every Marvel project I've ever worked on, because it's the thing that changes the most and goes the longest as a question mark until you're finally confronted with it," she noted. "Ultimately, it was a Marvel decision not to have a tag on this show."

Back to Hulkling and we can't discount theories that The Hulk's son introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Skaar -  will take the alien's place in the MCU. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Wanted A Surprising SHE-HULK Character To Be Part Of The Coven
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Wanted A Surprising SHE-HULK Character To Be Part Of The Coven
AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Director Gandja Monteiro Shares Revealing New BTS Footage - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Director Gandja Monteiro Shares Revealing New BTS Footage - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/4/2024, 8:41 AM

Barf!!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/4/2024, 8:46 AM
I really hope they don't put Skaar into that role and still have a Hulkling
The1st
The1st - 11/4/2024, 9:41 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I didn't know he was in the MCU...I dunno who that green guy at the end of She-Hulk was pretending to be.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/4/2024, 8:49 AM
He appears in all the rule 34 of the series
ProLife
ProLife - 11/4/2024, 8:51 AM
Josh is always on top of the sexualization of comic related stuff. Seems to be an obsession. You need help. Its not normal to like wiping poop on yourself or being obsessed with those that do.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 11/4/2024, 8:55 AM
@ProLife - Nobody here mentioned sex but you.

Soooo
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/4/2024, 8:55 AM
@ProLife - How does including another LGBTQ+ cast member = sexualization?
The1st
The1st - 11/4/2024, 9:43 AM
@HOTSHOT - Don't forget the handle, conveniently on election day. So on the nose it itches....
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/4/2024, 8:52 AM
Actual sets on an MCU production was so refreshing, wish they would do this more often.

This show turned out to be so much better than anyone could've expected, lel.

Should we give Armor Wars a chance? hahaha, at least i liked Agatha all along but Riri...eeehh.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/4/2024, 9:31 AM
Makes sense that feige would pull back on going all in with lore. its time to stop holding back and go balls out feige!! clearly the show runners wanted to geek out but the powers that be hold them back for an endless cycle of kicking the can down the [frick]ing road in the MCU. i was surprised they allowed the full on costume in the show and didnt wait until the [frick]ing last scene of the series. its time to unleash and stop teasing us!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder