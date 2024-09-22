AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Explains Easter Egg Revealing A Major Change To Westview

Like WandaVision, Agatha All Along is a series which promises to get fans talking each week. Two episodes dropped on Disney+ last Wednesday and, if you kept your eyes peeled, chances are you noticed an interesting Westview detail in the second instalment.

The town's "Welcome" sign reveals that Westview's current population is 2,251; that's quite a decline from the 3,892 who lived there three years ago during the events of WandaVision. So, what happened to everyone?

Well, we wouldn't blame the townspeople for fleeing after being trapped in the Scarlet Witch's Hex, an experience we know was akin to torture for them. Talking to TV Line, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said, "Don’t take this as canon, but we did have a lot of conversations about, 'What is Westview like after the hex comes down?'"

"We don’t show a lot of that, but the general vibe is that [the hex] was a traumatizing experience," she added. "So we talked about, 'Would there be a mass exodus? Who would stay and why?' So that little piece [of the Welcome to Westview sign] is a nod to that."

With Agatha Harkness opening the Witches' Road in the basement beneath her house and the Salem Seven on the loose, something tells us there's still plenty of chaos about to be unleashed on Westview in the weeks ahead!

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

Marvel Studios has also released a couple of new promos for Agatha All Along which you can watch below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.