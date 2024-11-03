AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Wanted A Surprising SHE-HULK Character To Be Part Of The Coven

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has revealed that she wanted a surprising character from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to be a part of the Disney+ series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along wrapped up its first (and likely only) season this week, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer has been sharing some interesting details about certain things that didn't make the cut.

During an in-depth chat with The Ringer-Verse, Schaeffer revealed that she originally wanted to bring back a surprising character from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to be a part of Agatha's makeshift coven.

“[We wanted] to get Madisynn on the Witches’ Road, but it just didn’t work. It was shoehorning."

As divisive as She-Hulk proved to be, most would likely agree that the episode featuring the debut of Madisynn (two Ns, one Y, but it's not where you thiiiiiink) King was a lot of fun.

Actress Patty Guggenheim's party girl became swept up in Jennifer Walters' affairs following her encounter with former Kamar-Taj student turned magician Donny Blaze. After being called as a witness, she strikes up a friendship with Wong (Benedict Wong), before returning in the episode's hilarious post-credits scene armed with cocktails and Sopranos spoilers.

Madisynn quickly become a fan-favorite, and viewers began to "ship" her and the Sorcerer Supreme ("MadWong") in the hopes that they might appear together again in the MCU down the line. While that's yet to happen, Maddie did recently make her Marvel Comics debut in What If... Venom issue #3, and it looks like her relationship with "Wongers" is still going strong.

Do you think Madisynn would have been a good addition to the show? Let us know in the comments section, and be sure to vote in the poll below if you haven't already.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Sasheer Zamata Teases Her MCU Future; Will Jennifer Kale Return In MIDNIGHT SONS?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/3/2024, 12:20 PM
Cut the 💩
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/3/2024, 12:24 PM
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/3/2024, 12:50 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - took me while where that scene came from she hulk
ptick
ptick - 11/3/2024, 12:26 PM
It was a hilarious bit but I'm glad she didn't show up here. This show did not need a character who was entirely comic relief. Maybe an opportunity for a cameo in Wonder Man, but not here.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2024, 12:30 PM
The only Shafer i care is A HUNTER
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/3/2024, 12:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - We're aware of your love for Mr. Micropenis.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/3/2024, 12:43 PM
@DarthAlgar - micro ? Hahahaha...this who know 😏🤣🙊🇮🇱
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/3/2024, 12:30 PM
I love Madisynn but this definitely would have felt like stunt casting.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/3/2024, 12:39 PM
She could have replaced the mom from that 70s show but I enjoy that lady too
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/3/2024, 12:40 PM
There will be plenty of opportunities to use her elsewhere.
tb86
tb86 - 11/3/2024, 12:49 PM
@DarthAlgar - User Comment Image
tb86
tb86 - 11/3/2024, 12:44 PM
I don’t get why people love this character. I found her to be annoying. All I can say is, Thank God she didn’t show up here.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/3/2024, 12:52 PM
Madisynn would've fit right in but I'm glad she wasn't just put in for the hell of it.

Hopefully, we get a special with Wong that focuses on the development of the W.A.N.D. team he's a member of in the comics. She'd fit right in as comedic relief.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/3/2024, 12:52 PM

A meaningless annoying character could have been thrown into an almost meaningless annoying show.

Yawnnnn.....
TK420
TK420 - 11/3/2024, 1:26 PM
Hagatha All Along.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/3/2024, 1:27 PM
I’d be happy if she stuck to She Hulk. She had maybe one moment that made me laugh, but she would only fit in that She Hulk framework they’ve made. I hope it burns in obscurity hell, but that’s more of a side note to my point.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/3/2024, 1:37 PM
I am just as glad she did not appear. A little bit of that character goes a very long way in my humble opinion.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 11/3/2024, 1:45 PM
It's crazy how much my opinion on She-Hulk has changed over the past year. I actually kinda like the show now.

