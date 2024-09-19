AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner On The Fate Of Wanda... And The Scarlet Witch! SPOILERS

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer addresses the fate of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, who appeared to be "most sincerely dead" in the season premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, are now streaming, and the season premiere appeared to confirm that fate of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

After her murderous rampage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the former Avenger buried herself under the rubble of Mount Wundagore. A flash of red light led to speculation that she may have survived, but the first episode of Agatha All Along makes it pretty clear that the Jane Doe Detective Agnes finds is "most sincerely dead."

So, the Scarlet Witch might be deceased... but what about Wanda?

The Wrap asked showrunner Jac Schaeffer about the character's fate, wondering if maybe "the crash killed the Scarlet Witch, but not Wanda herself."

“I am keeping such a good poker face. What I will say is, like, I really like how your mind works,” Schaeffer teased. “That’s my response to that theory.”

As for Olsen potentially showing up for a cameo, Schaeffer remained tight-lipped - but didn't dismiss the possibility. “This is Agatha Harkness’s show. So that is what I will say is, Agatha is a lady who takes center stage.”

Olsen reprising the role down the line is a near certainty, but we have heard conflicting reports about her involvement with this series - though the fact that Wanda/Scarlet Witch is mentioned so much throughout the first four episodes does bode well for a cameo in the finale.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

Related:

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 8:13 AM
This might be my 2nd marvel series pass after Echo. Well, i fast forward watched Echo but this one doesnt deserve at least that i think
gmit92
gmit92 - 9/19/2024, 8:18 AM
@vectorsigma - Thanks for the info. Based on the first two episodes I watched last night, you're missing out. This cast had so much charisma between them and I loved the tone of this one. Definitely on board, and a perfect fun halloween time show.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 8:25 AM
@gmit92 - you have a nice reply that i might try it based on your response.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/19/2024, 8:33 AM
@vectorsigma - It was ok, nothing groundbreaking, but the cast was fun, show starts of slow tho
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 8:39 AM
@Shmokey20 - some mcu implications would be good to see like how Wandavision led to MoM.

But i doubt it so might be a while until i try it or fast forwarded watch it like Echo
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/19/2024, 8:42 AM
@vectorsigma - I wish I had your resolve, my OCD compels me to watch everything set in the MCU 😭 The good & the bad! 😅
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 9/19/2024, 8:55 AM
@gmit92 - completely agree.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/19/2024, 8:15 AM
How did her body end up where Agatha could find it?

Wanda will be back.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/19/2024, 8:54 AM
@LSHF - I haven't watched the second episode yet, but was her body actually in westview or was that all part of the procedural which was in her head? I thought it was more symbolic and her body wasn't actually there?

