AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Tommy Maximoff's Return And The Difficulty Of Shooting His Resurrection

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has talked more about Tommy Maximoff's resurrection in the show's penultimate episode and the challenges of shooting his return without an actor being cast...

By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In the penultimate episode of Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness, Billy Maximoff, and Jennifer Kale reach the end of the Witches' Road. The latter regains her powers, while Billy - who unknowingly created the Road with his Scarlet Witch-like powers - manages to find a new body for Tommy Maximoff.

He does so with a helping hand from Agatha, of course, but is horrified at the prospect that his spell might have killed the boy whose body now holds Tommy's soul. Whatever the case might be, it's clear Billy didn't find his twin an ideal home.  

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer elaborated on Tommy's resurrection and how it might be revisited in future stories. 

"The intention is that, yes, he got what he was missing in that he successfully put Tommy's soul into a body of that young man who was the victim of a teen prank," she explained. "You know how these things go, and we'll see in future properties if they stick to that narrative."

"We loved the idea that Agatha would fully step into her mentor role in her nasty, nasty way, and that she would help Billy harness one of his biggest powers: to bring his brother back. It was a tricky thing to shoot because Tommy was not cast at that time, and so we had to shoot it in an obscure way."

Asked whether that means Tommy has been cast now, Schaeffer added, "I know nothing. I literally know nothing. At the time of making Agatha All Along, there was not a Tommy."

Showing Tommy's return from the dead without an actor being cast was no easy feat and Schaeffer credits director Gandja Monteiro and cinematographer Isiah Donte Lee with finding a way to still portray that on screen. "Everyone in the [writers'] room just loved that there was something kind of terrifying about it, that it was something done on Billy's side out of love, but that Agatha was all fingernails and meanness," she said.

It remains to be seen when and where Agatha, Billy, and Tommy's story will continue but the WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner claims to be in the dark.

"I can't speak to the direct handoff to the Vision show," Schaeffer calimed, "but I think that people are meant to expect more of Billy and Agatha somewhere in the MCU. I don't know what's going on with that show, and I just wish them well. I love Paul Bettany so deeply, and I can't wait to see what they do."

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

