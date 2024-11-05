AGATHA ALL ALONG: Speculation Mounts That Marvel Studios Has Significant Plans For Aubrey Plaza's Death

The news that Aubrey Plaza was joining the MCU as part of Agatha All Along's cast was met with pure excitement from fans of the Parks and Recreation star.

While Rio Vidal isn't the biggest name character from the comics, it's fair to say we were all intrigued by what Plaza would bring to the table as the witch. However, when she was revealed as Death, it was quickly theorised that Marvel Studios must have much bigger plans for her beyond the WandaVision follow-up.

What those are is hard to say, and while the moment has passed for Death to ally herself with Thanos, we're sure she won't shy away from encouraging Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies (where he'll no doubt rampage through the Multiverse, destroying worlds in a quest to save his own).

Over the past few days, much has been said about what the future holds in store for Plaza's Death and a resurfaced rumour from last June might offer a better idea of what's in store for the villain.

they knew MORE THAN ONE YEAR AGO that aubrey would play death and now they're saying she's getting a spinoff....... I don't usually believe in leaks bc you can throw random theories out there and hope that's it but you can't just GUESS she's death this early with 0 hint I'm sorry https://t.co/lIDkXXFCAQ pic.twitter.com/AMc0TwXkSZ — m (@lezzie0lsen) November 3, 2024

This X user is right that Giant Freakin Robot just guessing Plaza was Death is a stretch, particularly as those theories didn't really start doing the rounds until right around the time Agatha All Along launched on Disney+. With that in mind, we certainly can't discount the site's claim Marvel Studios has plans for a spin-off revolving around the character.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact scooper @MyTimeToShineH has revealed that one of showrunner Jac Schaeffer's scrapped post-credits scenes "showed Rio/Lady Death following Ghost Agatha and Billy into the portal at the end" (we're assuming they mean the light that entered the basement through the open doors as they set off to find Tommy).

Marvel Studios has started to reduce its streaming content, so we'd be shocked if a Death TV show becomes a reality. What's more probable is that this, Agatha All Along season 2, and even the Avengers: The Children's Crusade storyline are all combined into a single project. Scarlet Witch, perhaps?

We'll have to wait and see how things develop, but many fans are convinced Marvel Studios is already teasing Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff's future on its social media platforms (see below).

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.