AGATHA ALL ALONG Spin-Off Focusing On The Search For Tommy Maximoff Rumored To Be In Development

A new rumor is claiming that Marvel Studios is developing an Agatha All Along spin-off that will focus on the search for the Scarlet Witch's other son, Tommy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 04, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along has been a decent success for Marvel so far (which is at least partially due to the fact that it's the least expensive Disney+ series yet), and it seems the studio is pleased enough with the show's viewership that plans are in place for a spin-off.

Agatha - itself a spin-off of WandaVision - introduced a mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke) who is believed to be Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) son Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, and according to Daniel Richtman, this new series will focus on the search for the Scarlet Witch's other son, Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

If accurate, this would be a somewhat surprising development. There is already a Vision series in the works, and a recent rumor claimed that Euphoria breakout Javon Walton is in talks to play a second "Teen," who will presumably turn out to be Tommy. Do we really need another series focusing on these characters?

To be fair, a lot of people said the same thing about Agatha All Along, and while some fans remain far from won over, the four episodes we've seen do seem to have silenced a lot of doubters.

Billy and Tommy were introduced as the children of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision. They were ultimately revealed to be constructs of the Westview Anomaly, and were erased from existence when Wanda dispelled the Hex.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a vengeful Scarlet With makes it her mission to track down alternate universe variants of the twins, but finally comes to terms with the fact that she can never be reunited with the sons she lost in the WandaVision finale.

The twins will likely be a part of the Young Avengers team we saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) begin to assemble in The Marvels.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/4/2024, 8:01 AM
Let's just have that be part of Vision Quest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 8:05 AM
@WakandanQueen - yeah , not sure it needs a whole series (if this is even true)

If this is about Tommy though then it makes me wonder who Javon Walton is rumored for then?.

I’m assuming Vin Vision

User Comment Image
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 10/4/2024, 8:12 AM
I liked the idea of keeping the whole Wanda and Vision story as a 3 part show, Wandavision/Agatha/VisionQuest, but we'll see

So far Agatha is really good, but I doubt a spinoff can work without the amazing cast they pull together for this one
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 10/4/2024, 8:28 AM
We must go deeper. I want to watch a spin-off of a spin-off of a spin-off of a spin-off...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 8:33 AM
Interesting…

Let’s remember that the Marvel TV head has said they are developing more shows then they will actually make which is a common practice in tv so this may or may even happen if true.

I do think as of now & without any other details , it would be best if Tommy shows up in Vision Quest since I like the dichotomy of both him & Billy (if that is Joe Locke’s character) seemingly searching for their parents in different spin-off series of WV.

User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 10/4/2024, 8:34 AM
I think I'm officially in the "I don't care to watch this" territory with the MCU. I already got a couple of projects that I still have to catch up with and I'm not sure if I will. I hope none of it is necessary homework for the upcoming stuff I care about.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/4/2024, 8:34 AM
"while some fans remain far from won over,"

Those that aren't won over at this point, never will be.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/4/2024, 8:35 AM

Ugh. They will milk it until they kill it.

I do definitely want more MCU Aubrey Plaza after all this Agatha nonsense is over.
Ryan
Ryan - 10/4/2024, 8:37 AM
Well there are alot of big stories involving Wanda so they could do House of M, Yound Avengers Childerens Crusade, Avengers Disassembled. They could even redo A VS X and have it revolve around Wanda instead of Phoenix. Marvel can milk Wanda for a bit.

