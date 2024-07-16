AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Reveals New Story Details And Confirms His Character's Sexuality

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Reveals New Story Details And Confirms His Character's Sexuality

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has revealed new details about how Teen (widely believed to be Billy Maximoff) factors into the upcoming Disney+ series and confirms his character's sexuality. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Source: Rolling Stone

Joe Locke is known best for his standout role in Heartstopper but Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along could be the project that shoots the 20-year-old into superstardom. 

While he's been named "Teen" in official press materials for the Disney+ series, the prevailing theory is that he's actually playing Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Billy Maximoff, a.k.a. the Young Avenger Wiccan!

Talking to Rolling Stone, Locke was asked what fans can expect from the WandaVision follow-up.

"It’s a dark comedy about witches. It’s not what you would usually expect from a Marvel series," he says, confirming that Teen helps free Agatha Harkness from the spell the Scarlet Witch cast on her when they last crossed paths. The unnamed character then persuades Agatha to take him on her journey down the Witches' Road.

"We gather a coven and a very unlikely group of women and me — which is my life in general — get on the Witches’ Road," Locke adds. "Then magic, fun, and mystery prevails."

Promising there will be "many twists and turns," the actor tells the site, "In the same way WandaVision goes through all these different subgenres of comedies, Agatha does that in a different way. It’s definitely darker. It’s actually a little bit scary, which is good. I think it’s a great start for a new journey within the MCU of exploring different types of characters that aren’t like Iron Man or Captain America."

"It’s a new type of superhero, which I think is exciting," Locke notes. 

Arguably the biggest giveaway that he's playing Billy is the fact Locke tells the publication Teen identifies as gay. "The way it’s explored in the show is very truthful and very positive," he confirms. "His sexuality is just one part of the character."

As we're sure most of you will know, in the comics, Wiccan is romantically involved with his Young Avengers teammate, Hulkling

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

In addition to Locke, Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 2:08 PM

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 2:12 PM
I wasn’t too interested in this until I saw the trailer tbh…

It does look fun and definitely seems to encompass the magic , mystery & fun Locke is talking about.

Also interested to see how far they push the dark comedy in this considering WV had moments of those with Agatha aswell.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 2:12 PM
Would have certainly been annoying if they changed that aspect. Not sure anyone was thinking that would change
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2024, 2:13 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - a man can dream
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2024, 2:12 PM
Not the place or the time....we need to unite more than ever and this kind of content only harm the unity of our country.
Shame on marvel



Gladly ..all will.be fixed soon
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/16/2024, 2:16 PM
Glad to see they aren't shying away from this part of his character despite the obvious backlash they're gonna get from a certain crowd. Review bombs from people who know nothing about the character are guaranteed. Hopefully they don't tone it down in post like they've done with other lgbt aspects in the movies in the past
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2024, 2:25 PM
@BigPhilbowski - we are not forced to "know" about any character.
Disney supposed to have a duty whit families to provide apropiate content for kids and now they spit in our faces .
Gladly this will get solved in november, they try to stop us but now the Third Temple will rise , the choosen people will take over and wi will be great again despite all.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2024, 2:29 PM
I mean at this rate everyone is gonna be playing down in regards to the ages on some CW shit if we ever get a Young Avengers project.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 7/16/2024, 2:37 PM
Another one dimensional character defined by who he likes to have sex with. Zzzzzzzzzzz
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/16/2024, 2:47 PM
Booooooooooring

