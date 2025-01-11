AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Rumored To Be Up For Mother Gothel Role In Live-Action TANGLED Movie

A live-action Tangled movie is now officially in the works, and a new rumor is claiming that Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn is being eyed to play the villainous Mother Gothel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 11, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Via Toonado.com

Last month, we got confirmation that a live-action remake of Disney's 2010 animated classic Tangled is officially in development, and the project may have found its villain.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn is being eyed to play Mother Gothel. If the actress - who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the Disney+ series - does land the part, she will likely return to play Gothel in a spin-off focusing on the character.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Disney is believed to be developing a number of baddie-centric live-action projects to tie-in to the planned Villains Land Disneyland attraction. In addition to a Mother Gothel movie, we have heard that Queen of Hearts and Snow Queen films are also in the works, and this is said to be why the Hercules adaptation was repurposed to focus on Hades.

In Tangled, Mother Gothel is a vain, wicked crone who retains her youth for hundreds of years through magical means. Hahn would no doubt knock this role out of the park, but there's a chance she could view the character as being a little too similar to Agatha Harkness.

Previous reports have claimed that Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) was being eyed to direct Tangled, but THR recently announced that Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is in talks to take the helm.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who is currently directing Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. Producers include Kristin Burr for Burr! Productions, along with Emmy-winning producer Lucy Kitada (The Baby-Sitters Club).

Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Thunderbolts*) was rumored to be in line to play the lead role of Rapunzel, but there's no mention of any potential casting picks in the trade reports.

The original Tangled was only loosely based on Rapunzel, and told the story of a beautiful princess who has been "locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by an old hag. Her magical long blonde hair has the power to provide eternal youth, and the evil Gothel uses this power to keep her young. At the age of 18, Rapunzel becomes curious about the outside world, and when a prince uses her tower as a refuge, she asks him to help her escape."

Gracey is best known for directing Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams in the 20th Century Fox musical The Greatest Showman, which tells a fictionalized version of P.T. Barnum’s life. He also helmed the upcoming Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man.

Tangled isn't usually held up as one of Disney's better animated efforts, but it's well worth a watch if you haven't seen it, and the story would lend itself well to a live-action retelling.

No release or production dates yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

What do you make of this casting rumor? Any interest in a live-action Tangled movie? Le us know in the comments section down below.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2025, 2:17 PM
Gross, I'm going back to that Rogue article again.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/11/2025, 2:23 PM
Utterly perfect casting.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/11/2025, 2:27 PM
Never seen the movie but played the level in Kingdom Hearts. She's going to kill it. It was meant for her.

