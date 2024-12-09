AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Talks Possible MCU Return Following Surprise Golden Globe Nomination

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Talks Possible MCU Return Following Surprise Golden Globe Nomination

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has weighed in on her surprise Golden Globes nomination and addresses her MCU future while clarifying recent comments about the series serving as a goodbye to the role.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Deadline

It's rare for either Marvel or DC to be acknowledged at major award ceremonies, but both Agatha All Along and The Penguin have so far fared well in the list of nominations for next year's Golden Globes.

Kathryn Hahn, the MCU's Agatha Harkness, has received a nod for "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy," and many fans agree that she's deserving of a win.

However, she faces stiff competition from Jean Smart (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This). 

Deadline managed to catch up with Hahn to discuss the news and asked about recent comments that Agatha All Along served as a fitting way to "say goodbye" to the character she first played in WandaVision

"I think I meant that we were very satisfied by the way that Agatha All Along ended the arc of that story being told there," she explained. "I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day."

So, she's open to playing Agatha Harkness again but how does it feel to be one of two nominations for Marvel at the Globes? (the other is Deadpool & Wolverine which is up for the newly created "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" prize - that "FYC" campaign hasn't paid off yet).

"I’m so proud, and I’m so thrilled for Marvel. They were so supportive of this tiny, fabulous, female- and queer-led show," Hahn enthused before revealing how she plans to celebrate her first Golden Globes nod. "We were going to pick out our Christmas tree tonight. I don’t know. I mean, life just goes on, and I’ve got kids, so I’m hoping I have a glass of champagne tonight."

"Maybe I’ll buy myself flowers. The whole thing is really giddy, then you just immediately feel like, ‘Okay, I can’t wait to get back to work.'"

Marvel Studios has yet to reveal how the Agatha All Along story will continue. While it's possible Vision will pick up where this series left off, it seems more likely that Billy Maximoff and Agatha will make their proper return - alongside the older Tommy Maximoff - in the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie. 

Congratulations again to Hahn for her nomination!

AGATHA ALL ALONG And THE PENGUIN Pick Up Major GOLDEN GLOBES Nominations
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG And THE PENGUIN Pick Up Major GOLDEN GLOBES Nominations
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Possible MCU Return: This Was A Beautiful Way To Say Goodbye
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Possible MCU Return: "This Was A Beautiful Way To Say Goodbye"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/9/2024, 3:09 PM
Season Two announcement incoming... before January.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/9/2024, 3:11 PM
@Lisa89 - nah. Not enough story to tell. She's gonna show up in VISION which is part 3 of the wandavision story

Then they will link her with the fantastic 4 (in a sequel to their first movie) so she can be part of their story
Vigor
Vigor - 12/9/2024, 3:10 PM
I know she's somebody's wife. But man would I slay her
I mean after the divorce papers were filed of course
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 3:16 PM
@Vigor - there is something oddly attractive about her…

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/9/2024, 3:11 PM
She was great, the show was wayyyyyy better than i ever imagined and i just really enjoyed the show. Good for her. have a glass or 4 to celebrate.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/9/2024, 3:13 PM
Good for her. I usually hate musicals but the songs weren't as nearly as cringe as I thought they'd be. Honestly, MCU Agatha is one character I'd easily argue is an improvement over the comics.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder