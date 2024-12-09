AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Talks Possible MCU Return Following Surprise Golden Globe Nomination

It's rare for either Marvel or DC to be acknowledged at major award ceremonies, but both Agatha All Along and The Penguin have so far fared well in the list of nominations for next year's Golden Globes.

Kathryn Hahn, the MCU's Agatha Harkness, has received a nod for "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy," and many fans agree that she's deserving of a win.

However, she faces stiff competition from Jean Smart (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This).

Deadline managed to catch up with Hahn to discuss the news and asked about recent comments that Agatha All Along served as a fitting way to "say goodbye" to the character she first played in WandaVision.

"I think I meant that we were very satisfied by the way that Agatha All Along ended the arc of that story being told there," she explained. "I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day."

So, she's open to playing Agatha Harkness again but how does it feel to be one of two nominations for Marvel at the Globes? (the other is Deadpool & Wolverine which is up for the newly created "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" prize - that "FYC" campaign hasn't paid off yet).

"I’m so proud, and I’m so thrilled for Marvel. They were so supportive of this tiny, fabulous, female- and queer-led show," Hahn enthused before revealing how she plans to celebrate her first Golden Globes nod. "We were going to pick out our Christmas tree tonight. I don’t know. I mean, life just goes on, and I’ve got kids, so I’m hoping I have a glass of champagne tonight."

"Maybe I’ll buy myself flowers. The whole thing is really giddy, then you just immediately feel like, ‘Okay, I can’t wait to get back to work.'"

Marvel Studios has yet to reveal how the Agatha All Along story will continue. While it's possible Vision will pick up where this series left off, it seems more likely that Billy Maximoff and Agatha will make their proper return - alongside the older Tommy Maximoff - in the long-rumoured Scarlet Witch movie.

Congratulations again to Hahn for her nomination!