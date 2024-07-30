AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Show The Title Witch Powering Up As Joe Locke Reveals Intriguing New "Teen" Details

AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Show The Title Witch Powering Up As Joe Locke Reveals Intriguing New &quot;Teen&quot; Details

Two new stills from Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Agatha All Along have been released showcasing the title character in her "classic" MCU costume and Joe Locke's mysterious Teen. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2024
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Empire Online

Like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, Agatha All Along will serve as a sequel to WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios TV series to hit Disney+ back in 2021.

When we last saw Agatha Harkness, the Scarlet Witch had trapped her in Westview, "Then, this mysterious goth teen [played by Heartstopper’s Joe Locke] shows up in her life," showrunner Jac Schaeffer tells Empire Online. "It’s his idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back."

"But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together," she adds. "So how does a witch that no one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?"

Locke confirms "Teen" isn't just a codename and is, in fact, how he was referred to in the show's scripts. Fans have good reason to believe he's playing Billy Kaplan/Maximoff, a.k.a. Wiccan, but that's a surprise it appears Marvel Studios is looking to keep under wraps for now. 

"He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven," Locke tells the site. "Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!"

"Jac sent Kevin Feige a picture of the Witches’ Road set and he replied, ‘Oh my God, we’re making The Goonies,'" he adds. "That’s what I’d been saying — that we were making this adventure series."

Two new Agatha All Along stills have also been released showcasing Agatha in her MCU costume and the mysterious Teen.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

