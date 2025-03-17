5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3

5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3

If Daredevil: Born Again continues adapting the "Devil's Reign" storyline with season 2, then what direction could a third batch of episodes take us in? We have some ideas and they're all vastly different!

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+ and production on season 2 is already underway. The plan is for this to be a multi-year series, and if the idea is to adapt "Devil's Reign" across the first two seasons, what could the Man Without Fear's future on streaming look like?

As She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made clear, there are multiple ways to portray Daredevil on screen. The character is at his best with a darker tone, of course, but some of his best adventures have even embraced the supernatural.

In this feature, we're singling out five storylines we'd love to see in Daredevil: Born Again season 3. These are all quite a bit different from the vigilante's battle with the Kingpin and would allow Marvel Studios to do something completely different with this corner of the MCU.

Check out the Daredevil stories we'd like to see adapted in season 3 by clicking the "Next"/"View List buttons below.
 

5. Daredevil Becomes The Kingpin

Daredevil-Hardcore-670x1024

With his secret identity revealed to the world courtesy of the Kingpin, a desperate Matt Murdock once again found himself doing battle with Wilson Fisk in Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's "Hardcore" storyline. 

Pushed to the edge, the Man Without Fear brutally beat Fisk when they squared off and declared himself the new Kingpin of Hell's Kitchen. Ordering criminals to clean up their act or leave, he made his corner of the Big Apple safer and more prosperous than it had ever been.

However, Daredevil's actions also sent those crooks to other parts of New York, making life harder for his fellow superheroes. His actions eventually created a power vacuum the Yakuza took advantage of, leaving Matt to realise he in was way over his head. 
 

4. Elektra, Woman Without Fear

Daredevil-Woman-Without-Fear-1-featured-1280x720-1

With Matt out of commission (we'll get to why in our next slide), a reluctant Elektra Natchios suited up as the new Daredevil during Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's critically acclaimed comic book run. 

Not only did Elektra become a superhero - which included no longer using lethal force - but she bought up most of Hell's Kitchen to stop a couple of ruthless billionaires from driving up the crime rate to lower property prices. The former assassin also wielded some sonic-powered Sai. 

Being Daredevil proved to be a battle on several fronts for Elektra, but she was fantastic in the role and still holds the mantle as we write this. Plus, that costume is beyond awesome. 
 

3. Daredevil Goes To Prison

Daredevil-Matt-Murdock-Prison-1-copy

Believe it or not, the Man Without Fear has spent time behind bars not once, but twice. The first came shortly after his secret identity was revealed and the FBI decided to imprison him for his actions as Daredevil (this came at the end of Bendis' run and led to Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's).

Locked up alongside the Kingpin, Bullseye, The Punisher, and Black Tarantula, Matt didn't have the easiest time of it but eventually escaped and fled to Europe to investigate who ordered the death of his friend, Foggy Nelson.

More recently, Daredevil accidentally killed a street thug and, with his guilt getting the better of him, he handed himself in and served time as his superhero alter-ego, not Matt. Either one of these stories has major potential when it comes to dealing with season 2's fallout. 
 

2. Taking Down The Hand

daredevil-costume-marvel-comics-copy

Netflix's Daredevil dropped the ball on The Hand and The Defenders delivered an underwhelming conclusion to the group's story. That doesn't mean Marvel Studios can't make it right in a future season of Daredevil: Born Again, of course. 

There are many stories involving this group - Shadowland would certainly be an interesting direction for 'ol Hornhead - but we're going back to Zdarksy and Checchetto. Alongside Elektra, Matt formed the Fist to wipe out The Hand once and for all. 

He attempted to reform villains they broke out of prison, revealed a very cool new look, and eventually travelled to Hell where he saved Foggy's soul. The big twist came when it was revealed that the Fist also served a demon, making this a wild story to adapt. 
 

1. Guardian Devil

Daredevil-from-the-Guardian-Devil-storyline-copy

This classic tale by Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada saw the Man Without Fear encounter a baby who he'd been led to believe was the Antichrist. The hero's life soon started falling apart; for starters, Karen Page was diagnosed with HIV and Foggy Nelson gets accused of murder.

The plot thickens and a confrontation with Bullseye in a church leads to Karen's murder. Matt nears his breaking point and the mastermind behind all of these misfortunes is eventually outed as Spider-Man bad guy, Mysterio. 

Dying of cancer, he set out to destroy Daredevil so he could have one big win before perishing. The hero refuses to kill Quentin Beck and instead leaves him to take his own life, making it clear better men than Mysterio have tried to mentally break him. 
 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Daniel Blake Scene; New Details On The Punisher's Return
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Daniel Blake Scene; New Details On The Punisher's Return
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episode 4
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episode 4

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/17/2025, 12:16 PM
Ne Zha 2. Watch it
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/17/2025, 12:25 PM
already surpassed Infinity War and Force awakens in the global box office.

I am going gaga over it
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/17/2025, 12:25 PM
PS. I am not chinese
AC1
AC1 - 3/17/2025, 12:29 PM
Not keen on Matt's secret identity being revealed in the MCU mostly because the majority of the other heroes don't have secret identities, they're either publicly known (like the majority of the Avengers) or don't have a superhero identity (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Thor, etc) - Daredevil is one of the few who actually has a dual identity, making him one of the few characters whose storylines can deal with the conflict that can cause. The only other one I can think of off the top of my head in the MCU is Spider-Man, and we've already seen him being outed.

Now, if there was a way to adapt those storylines without Matt's identity being revealed, go for it. But we don't need anything public identity superhero in the MCU, nor another "putting the genie back in the bottle" storyline.

I agree with bringing back The Hand though. Definitely more story to tell there and obviously their whole thing is resurrection so it's pretty straight forward if they've got a good story to tell.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 12:40 PM
@AC1 - I agree for the most part.

While I like Matt having a secret identity , I think it could also be interesting to see him deal with being publicly outed aswell for like a season before they likely do put the genie back in the bottle in some fashion.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/17/2025, 12:31 PM
Knowing Daredevil's identity is Kingpin's Trump card. He's gotta play it at some point. He has been cosying up to BB Urich, so maybe he'll drop the scoop in her lap at some point.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 12:32 PM
Don’t worry about this junk just go get drunk.
Happy St Patty’s Day!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 12:33 PM
Some interesting choices here.

Given Scardapene’s recent comments about Matt & Fisk ending up in an unfathomable place at the end of S2 given where they’ve been unless you dig real deep into the comics , I think 2 routes are the most likely for the former atleast….

One is he goes to jail and the other is he becomes the new Kingpin of which either would interest me tbh.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/17/2025, 12:34 PM
We already know how this adaptation went...




User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/17/2025, 12:40 PM
Season 1 is not even half way thorugh and we are already discussing season 3 lol what?!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder