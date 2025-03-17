5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+ and production on season 2 is already underway. The plan is for this to be a multi-year series, and if the idea is to adapt "Devil's Reign" across the first two seasons, what could the Man Without Fear's future on streaming look like?
As She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made clear, there are multiple ways to portray Daredevil on screen. The character is at his best with a darker tone, of course, but some of his best adventures have even embraced the supernatural.
In this feature, we're singling out five storylines we'd love to see in Daredevil: Born Again season 3. These are all quite a bit different from the vigilante's battle with the Kingpin and would allow Marvel Studios to do something completely different with this corner of the MCU.
5. Daredevil Becomes The Kingpin
With his secret identity revealed to the world courtesy of the Kingpin, a desperate Matt Murdock once again found himself doing battle with Wilson Fisk in Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's "Hardcore" storyline.
Pushed to the edge, the Man Without Fear brutally beat Fisk when they squared off and declared himself the new Kingpin of Hell's Kitchen. Ordering criminals to clean up their act or leave, he made his corner of the Big Apple safer and more prosperous than it had ever been.
However, Daredevil's actions also sent those crooks to other parts of New York, making life harder for his fellow superheroes. His actions eventually created a power vacuum the Yakuza took advantage of, leaving Matt to realise he in was way over his head.
4. Elektra, Woman Without Fear
With Matt out of commission (we'll get to why in our next slide), a reluctant Elektra Natchios suited up as the new Daredevil during Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's critically acclaimed comic book run.
Not only did Elektra become a superhero - which included no longer using lethal force - but she bought up most of Hell's Kitchen to stop a couple of ruthless billionaires from driving up the crime rate to lower property prices. The former assassin also wielded some sonic-powered Sai.
Being Daredevil proved to be a battle on several fronts for Elektra, but she was fantastic in the role and still holds the mantle as we write this. Plus, that costume is beyond awesome.
3. Daredevil Goes To Prison
Believe it or not, the Man Without Fear has spent time behind bars not once, but twice. The first came shortly after his secret identity was revealed and the FBI decided to imprison him for his actions as Daredevil (this came at the end of Bendis' run and led to Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's).
Locked up alongside the Kingpin, Bullseye, The Punisher, and Black Tarantula, Matt didn't have the easiest time of it but eventually escaped and fled to Europe to investigate who ordered the death of his friend, Foggy Nelson.
More recently, Daredevil accidentally killed a street thug and, with his guilt getting the better of him, he handed himself in and served time as his superhero alter-ego, not Matt. Either one of these stories has major potential when it comes to dealing with season 2's fallout.
2. Taking Down The Hand
Netflix's Daredevil dropped the ball on The Hand and The Defenders delivered an underwhelming conclusion to the group's story. That doesn't mean Marvel Studios can't make it right in a future season of Daredevil: Born Again, of course.
There are many stories involving this group - Shadowland would certainly be an interesting direction for 'ol Hornhead - but we're going back to Zdarksy and Checchetto. Alongside Elektra, Matt formed the Fist to wipe out The Hand once and for all.
He attempted to reform villains they broke out of prison, revealed a very cool new look, and eventually travelled to Hell where he saved Foggy's soul. The big twist came when it was revealed that the Fist also served a demon, making this a wild story to adapt.
1. Guardian Devil
This classic tale by Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada saw the Man Without Fear encounter a baby who he'd been led to believe was the Antichrist. The hero's life soon started falling apart; for starters, Karen Page was diagnosed with HIV and Foggy Nelson gets accused of murder.
The plot thickens and a confrontation with Bullseye in a church leads to Karen's murder. Matt nears his breaking point and the mastermind behind all of these misfortunes is eventually outed as Spider-Man bad guy, Mysterio.
Dying of cancer, he set out to destroy Daredevil so he could have one big win before perishing. The hero refuses to kill Quentin Beck and instead leaves him to take his own life, making it clear better men than Mysterio have tried to mentally break him.