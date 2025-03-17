5 Storylines Marvel Studios Should Adapt For A Very Different DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+ and production on season 2 is already underway. The plan is for this to be a multi-year series, and if the idea is to adapt "Devil's Reign" across the first two seasons, what could the Man Without Fear's future on streaming look like?

As She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made clear, there are multiple ways to portray Daredevil on screen. The character is at his best with a darker tone, of course, but some of his best adventures have even embraced the supernatural.

In this feature, we're singling out five storylines we'd love to see in Daredevil: Born Again season 3. These are all quite a bit different from the vigilante's battle with the Kingpin and would allow Marvel Studios to do something completely different with this corner of the MCU.

Check out the Daredevil stories we'd like to see adapted in season 3 by clicking the "Next"/"View List buttons below.



5. Daredevil Becomes The Kingpin

With his secret identity revealed to the world courtesy of the Kingpin, a desperate Matt Murdock once again found himself doing battle with Wilson Fisk in Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's "Hardcore" storyline.

Pushed to the edge, the Man Without Fear brutally beat Fisk when they squared off and declared himself the new Kingpin of Hell's Kitchen. Ordering criminals to clean up their act or leave, he made his corner of the Big Apple safer and more prosperous than it had ever been.

However, Daredevil's actions also sent those crooks to other parts of New York, making life harder for his fellow superheroes. His actions eventually created a power vacuum the Yakuza took advantage of, leaving Matt to realise he in was way over his head.

