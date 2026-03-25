DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Jessica Jones, Karen Page & Bullseye Get The Spotlight On New Season 2 Posters

Marvel Television has released three new character posters for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, this time putting the spotlight on Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

If you haven't watched the season premiere yet, mild spoilers follow.

Jones didn't actually appear in last night's episode, but she did get a brief mention. If you were listening closely, Karen Page says the name of the contact she reached out to for more information on the sinking of the Northern Star is "Jess."

It remains to be seen exactly how Ritter's hard-drinking PI will factor into season 2's story, but since she is already working for Murdock and Page behind the scenes, we can only assume she will take a more active role in the battle against Wilson Fisk and his forces at some point.

WANTED: Jessica Jones



Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/cIQp4VAjNq — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 25, 2026

WANTED: Karen Page



Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/37bNBLNVJ4 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 25, 2026

WANTED: Benjamin Poindexter AKA Bullseye



Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/UfnLSS02Oo — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 25, 2026

Last year, several online scoopers claimed that Marvel Studios was in the process of developing a new series focusing on Jones, which Marvel's head of TV and animation, Brad Winderbaum, later confirmed.

Winderbaum didn't elaborate too much, but did say that the show may be "coming sooner than you think." Ritter later shared the following.

“There's a lot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it. And I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it.”

Born Again essentially served as a fourth season of the Netflix Daredevil series, so it'll be interesting to see if this new Jessica Jones project will also revisit certain characters and plot points from the previous three seasons. With Jones set to play a significant role in the events of Born Again season 2, there's a decent chance her new show will be more of a reboot - which Born Again was originally envisioned as prior to the creative overhaul.

You'll find more coverage of the Born Again season 2 premiere below.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Opens With A Bone-Crunching Action Scene As Matt Debuts His New Suit - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Premiere Teases Surprising Redemption Arc As Matt Murdock Is Saved By [SPOILER]

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Introduces A Powerful New Player With Wider MCU Connections - SPOILERS

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."