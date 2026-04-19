Daredevil: Born Again - Marvel Teases The Return Of Jessica Jones In Season 2, Episode 6: "Requiem"

Daredevil: Born Again - Marvel Teases The Return Of Jessica Jones In Season 2, Episode 6: &quot;Requiem&quot;

Marvel Television has shared a teaser image for the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again, confirming that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will finally make her presence felt...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Jessica Jones fans have been waiting for Krysten Ritter's super-strong PI to make an appearance in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Television has now confirmed that she is set to make her official MCU debut during Tuesday's new episode.

The teaser image reveals that episode 6 is titled "Requiem," and features Jones along with Wilson Fisk, Karen Page, and the Man Without Fear.

Spoilers ahead.

In the season premiere, we learned that "Jess" has been working with Page and Murdock behind the scenes, feeding them information about the Kingpin's criminal dealings. Without giving too much away, Jones decides to take a more active role in the war against Fisk and his forces when her daughter is put in danger.

The recent mid-season trailer also hinted that Jones' powers might be on the blink, which means she may not be able to provide the extra muscle Daredevil's crew desperately needs to face off against Fisk's AVTF.

As for the episode's title, last week's flashback-heavy installment concluded with Vanessa Fisk succumbing to the injury she sustained when Bullseye targeted her after her husband's boxing match.

Though Vanessa was complicit in the Kingpin's criminal schemes and in some ways every bit as ruthless as her husband, she did keep him from indulging in his worst impulses to at least some extent. With his beloved wife gone, will Fisk still care about maintaining his public mask of integrity?

During a recent interview with Variety, actress Ayelet Zurer confirmed that her character's death will send the Kingpin to a "whole new level of crazy."

“Personally, it was just a really gut-wrenching experience where I had to say goodbye to everything that we were working on in the last ten years. It was emotional.”

“Every person on the team had to call me directly to explain why — and how,” Zurer added. “They were often so emotional about it. But I really felt like it was important for the story, too. To have an explosion that sends Vincent’s character, Kingpin, to a whole new level of crazy.”

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/19/2026, 2:34 PM
Clickbait by Marvel again.....no punisher or JJ yet plus getting rid of Foggy why?

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