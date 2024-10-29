DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast & Crew Gift Reveals New Look At The Man Without Fear And Seemingly Teases Bullseye

A "Cast & Crew 2023 - 2024" gift for Daredevil: Born Again recently surfaced on eBay and it offers a new look at the Man Without Fear. As you can see, The Kingpin's shadow looms large, but is that Matt Murdock's radar sense or a nod to Bullseye?

Without getting into spoilers, set photos have confirmed he'll appear in the Daredevil revival, so we'd say there's a good chance this is meant as a hat tip to one of 'ol Hornhead's greatest foes.

Talking to CBR at New York Comic Con, Charlie Cox teased the evolution of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's dynamic.

"The fun thing that's also quite a challenge for the writers is the history that we've built, the history that is in the comics, but I think what also makes compelling viewership with these two characters is the idea that if they do get too close to each other, there will be an explosion," he teased. "And, so, as a result, you can't bring them together too often, and if you do, you have to do it in very specific circumstances where there's a reason for them not to get at each other physically. But, it is fun."

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio then chimed in to say, "We do wish we had more scenes together, but it just wouldn't work that way."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again promo art in the X posts below.

You may have seen these online already, but this hoodie was listed on eBay that apparently was given to cast and crew of Daredevil: Born Again pic.twitter.com/c4IgxmOBg2 — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) October 28, 2024 ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Cast and Crew merch! pic.twitter.com/wk4Evjhjbr — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) October 28, 2024

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.