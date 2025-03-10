DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast & EP Discuss Premiere Spoilers Ahead Of Tuesday's New Episode: "Not My Idea"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast & EP Discuss Premiere Spoilers Ahead Of Tuesday's New Episode: &quot;Not My Idea&quot;

Marvel Television has released a new video featuring the main stars and executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again discussing the major events of the two-episode series premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025
We're sure the majority of you have watched the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again at this stage, but just in case, major spoilers follow.

Ahead of tomorrow's third episode, Marvel Television has released some clips from a roundtable chat with the show's executive producer Sana Amanat and main cast members Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson.

In the video, the group discusses some of the major plot points from the two-episode premiere, and as you might expect, the tragic death of Henson's character, Foggy Nelson, at the hands of the twisted assassin known as Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) gets most of the focus.

Amanat asks Henson what he'd say to Foggy's devastated fans, and the actor simply responds that killing him off was "not my idea." The actor goes on to say that he feels lucky to have been able to play Nelson for as long as he did (Foggy will be back for season 2, but likely only for flashbacks).

D'Onofrio also discusses Wilson Fisk seemingly turning over a new leaf and putting his criminal dealings behind him as the Major of New York.

Has the Kingpin really changed? You've probably drawn your own conclusions there, but perhaps Tuesday's episode will give us a more definitive answer.

Check out the new featurette below along with a recent teaser, and be sure to drop back tomorrow night for our episode 3 spoiler recap.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumor Reveals A Big DEFENDERS Update; [SPOILER] Could Make MCU Return
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/10/2025, 1:52 PM
Can't wait for tomorrow
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/10/2025, 1:58 PM
Loving the show so far! So glad it's back and they connected it

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/10/2025, 1:58 PM
I am so hyped for tomorrow.

I am looking forward to the scene where the different mask-coloured thugs infiltrate a bank (?) and Matt beats them down, wears one the thugs' masks and breaks his knee in the alleyway (as seen in the trailer).

Do you think there is a chance this might happen in tomorrow's episode?

My predictions are either Ep.3 or Ep.4 as I think this will happen before the rumoured Punisher episode (either 5 or 6, which will both release together 2 weeks from now).

It would also align with Matt still not putting on the suit (against Muse or along the Punisher vs cops scene) and unleashing his rage while wearing normal clothes during broad daylight.

What do you think?

Vigor
Vigor - 3/10/2025, 2:04 PM
The whole "not my idea" thing is kind of corny. It's the story. Own it
Its be so wack if characters were immortal never died

Besides I think this is a misdirect and the dude is somehow alive anyway
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 2:07 PM
@Vigor - I don’t think so

I would buy him not being dead more if it wasn’t executed the way it was with Karen being there and Matt hearing him die
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 2:07 PM
The arc or story this season for both Matt & Fisk who have always kinda been (aside from S2) co-leads is whether both can really surpress their true nature or not which as we saw in ep 2 is gonna be a test for both men…

I’m glad the events of Echo even if vaguely mentioned & acknowledged weren’t just brushed aside because that really set up Kingpin’s arc of us thinking whether he can change or not which has been compelling so far , same with Matt’s about him trying not to let the Devil out.

That might be how someone like Muse ties in in that he’s likely someone that has embraced his violent nature so he serves as this mirror in a way to both Fisk & Matt.

Django79
Django79 - 3/10/2025, 2:08 PM
[frick] me daddy cox

View Recorder