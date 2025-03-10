DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast & EP Discuss Premiere Spoilers Ahead Of Tuesday's New Episode: "Not My Idea"

We're sure the majority of you have watched the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again at this stage, but just in case, major spoilers follow.

Ahead of tomorrow's third episode, Marvel Television has released some clips from a roundtable chat with the show's executive producer Sana Amanat and main cast members Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson.

In the video, the group discusses some of the major plot points from the two-episode premiere, and as you might expect, the tragic death of Henson's character, Foggy Nelson, at the hands of the twisted assassin known as Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) gets most of the focus.

Amanat asks Henson what he'd say to Foggy's devastated fans, and the actor simply responds that killing him off was "not my idea." The actor goes on to say that he feels lucky to have been able to play Nelson for as long as he did (Foggy will be back for season 2, but likely only for flashbacks).

D'Onofrio also discusses Wilson Fisk seemingly turning over a new leaf and putting his criminal dealings behind him as the Major of New York.

Has the Kingpin really changed? You've probably drawn your own conclusions there, but perhaps Tuesday's episode will give us a more definitive answer.

Check out the new featurette below along with a recent teaser, and be sure to drop back tomorrow night for our episode 3 spoiler recap.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.