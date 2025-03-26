DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Director Says Episode 5 Was Only One NOT Overhauled; Talks [SPOILER]'s Cameo

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 director Jeffrey Nachmanoff has revealed that "With Interest" was not part of the creative overhaul and sheds new light on what led to a crossover with Ms. Marvel...

By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode, "With Interest," was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and has proven to be surprisingly divisive since hitting Disney+ yesterday evening. 

The filmmaker also helmed last week's "Sic Semper Systema," but this bottle episode - a largely standalone instalment of a series typically filmed in a single location, often with a minimal cast - seems to either be drawing rave reviews or harsh criticisms. 

Talking to Phase Hero, Nachmanoff reflected on shooting Matt Murdock's team-up with Ms. Marvel's father, Yusuf Khan, and confirmed that "With Interest" is the only episode of Daredevil: Born Again not to have been tinkered with during the creative overhaul. 

"This episode is the only completely untouched episode, I believe, from the original version of the show before we went back and reworked it," he explained. "You can feel that. It has that bottle episode feel because it's just Matt for the most part."

"This is a bank heist gone wrong episode, and you treat it as its own contained story. That's what we did. We actually shot it in the same bank down on Wall Street where they shot Inside Man," Nachmanoff added before he was asked if the jewel at the centre of the robbery holds any importance. "This is a contained episode, so the jewel doesn't come back."

It seems highly likely that this standalone episode is indicative of what Daredevil: Born Again's tone was before Marvel Studios stepped in to shake things up. Remember, a big part of that overhaul was to bring the revival more in line with Netflix's gritty, violent Daredevil

Nachmanoff went on to discuss this episode's approach to the Man Without Fear and why the decision was made to tie it into another critically acclaimed Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel

"Well, Sana [Amanat] was obviously a big part of creating [Ms. Marvel] and she's one of the producers on Daredevil and it was her influence. She helped me understand what Yusuf's backstory was and the tone of that other show was much lighter and more comedic. How do we make that work? Daredevil is about as dark as you go in Marvel and Ms. Marvel might be about as light as you can go."

"I thought the actors did a great job of living in the same space. Each character moves into the other one's space. You have some jokiness from Matt because that character does have a sense of humour and playfulness. The other character, he has to play it a little more serious and that there's a real-world threat in this situation."

"I didn't even know what a Funko is but that's a classic Marvel joke where you can have merchandising of your fake characters in your fake world. Marvel fans, at this point, are super sophisticated that they're enjoying and participating in an entertainment system. They're also aware that it's commercialised, otherwise it doesn't exists. By nodding to it constantly, [fans know], 'The joke's not on us, we're in on it.'" 

As divisive as this episode appears to have been, it also helps establish Daredevil as being part of the wider MCU. If the rumours about him appearing in Avengers: Doomsday are true, then that's surely far from a bad thing. 

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/26/2025, 11:15 AM
Avengers doomsday script leaked..it's out there guys..it also sucks..RIP MARVEL.
theprophet
theprophet - 3/26/2025, 11:22 AM
@DaHULK2000 - it’s funny that it has been reported the script isn’t even finished
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/26/2025, 11:27 AM
@DaHULK2000 - tell me tell me
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/26/2025, 11:30 AM
@DaHULK2000 - look at marvel's instagram today they're live right now. they are announcing something big i guess
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 11:32 AM
@Gabimaru - Doomsday cast, probably
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/26/2025, 11:39 AM
@Gabimaru - oh snap you're right. Looks like they're changing up their marketing. This is hopefully a good sign.

But yeah my guess is official commencement on filming for avenger 5 and 6.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 3/26/2025, 11:17 AM
That’s a real shame because it’s my favourite episode so far. Genuinely fun and thrilling to watch. My partner said it was like watching a totally different show.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 3/26/2025, 11:29 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - it also speaks volumes to what the initial tone of the series would have been. I guess it was not overhauled due to the ties to the mcu and setting things up but it definitely feels out of place tonally for what the series currently is. So the og show was more in line with the defenders show and probably the same kind of more upbeat matt that fit with the she hulk show. More high energy and less drama.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/26/2025, 11:30 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - It felt like one of those standalone issues in between big comic's arcs, a fun and contained story with some cameos. I liked it a lot.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/26/2025, 12:03 PM
@Polaris - Exactly what I felt about it! Some of my favorite issues of Daredevil, especially during the Bendis run, would be those one offs.

You can also see Charlie Cox is just having utmost fun in the role. We’re seeing sides to Matt we never got a chance to before.
Captainhulk1
Captainhulk1 - 3/26/2025, 11:28 AM
When will principal photography start on King Spawn?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/26/2025, 11:28 AM
Honestly you can kinda tell. The fight at the end was cool, but kind of weird seeing him get bested on a couple swings by someone who's not really that prominent.

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/26/2025, 11:30 AM
@NoDaysOff - i think it was to show he was a little rusty still. The cops in episode 2 got some hits on him also.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/26/2025, 11:34 AM
@KurtCrawler - yeah but that was 2 v one. And he kind of allowed it.

This was a 1 on 1 and he just looked clumsy, to then go onto to quite clearly overpowering Muse in the next episode in a 2 part drop..yeah it was kinda of obvious now with that context. Still enjoyed them though.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/26/2025, 11:39 AM
@NoDaysOff - hmm i guess I'll agree with you. I might be a little blinded by how much I enjoyed each episode last night.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/26/2025, 11:29 AM
One of the best episodes. Probably my third favorite after episode 1 and 6. Last night was really great. Restored some confidence for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 11:36 AM
Hmmm interesting…

He says that he believes this episode was untouched which means it could have been if not minimally since it did have ties to the larger narrative such as the gang war brewing (though that could have been an overhaul addition or part of the original show) which is followed up a bit in the next episode.

Anyway , I thought it was a fun episode like a One Shot in comic parlance that further cemented DD into the wider MCU officially aswell as acted as an effective bridge into the back half of the season.

I know some have felt that there’s something off about the show but I think it’s just a bit different now with it being into the MCU for real now hence it has to feel like that to an extent.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 3/26/2025, 11:38 AM
Charlie Cox better be one of these chairs lol
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/26/2025, 11:40 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - sadly I doubt it. He's currently in NY filming season 2, the rest seem to be in London. There's always second unit, reshoots and the volume though. 🤷‍♀️
gulducati
gulducati - 3/26/2025, 11:41 AM
Daredevil better actually be in the remaining episodes. The guy who's name is in the title.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 3/26/2025, 11:49 AM
Yeah you could kind of tell. I enjoyed the bank robbery aspect, and having Mr. Khan there, but I think that was my overall least favorite episode of the season so far.

