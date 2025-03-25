DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 5 Features An MCU Superhero "Cameo" And A Possible AVENGERS Tease - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode, "With Interest," sees Matt Murdock get caught up in stopping a bank robbery. However, with no superhero suit at his disposal and a secret identity to protect, the Man Without Fear has the odds stacked against him.

Helping matters is the fact he finds an unexpected ally in Yusuf Khan, Kamala Khan's father. Yes, after his visit to outer space in The Marvels, Ms. Marvel's dad is back to working in the bank and sadly unable to give Matt the funding he and Kirsten McDuffie's law firm needs.

During their conversation, it's established that Matt isn't overly familiar with Ms. Marvel. The hero does make a cameo, of sorts, though...courtesy of a real-life Funko Pop figure her father happily shows off to the blind lawyer.

We're not entirely sure how well superpowers and Daredevil will go together on screen; it worked in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when the vigilante crossed paths with Jennifer Walters, but it might not be the best fit for his grounded, gritty solo series.

Regardless, while we're sure some of you were a tad underwhelmed by this "cameo," Daredevil: Born Again appears to drop an intriguing hint about Kamala's MCU future.

Yusuf mentions that his daughter is currently in California visiting some "friends," but is this meant as a nod to the MCU's Young Avengers or Champions? Well, Kamala's best friend, Bruno Carrelli, is now in California after heading to Caltech, so it could be that she's just spending some quality time with him.

Even so, we still believe this is setting the stage for that team of young heroes to assemble following The Marvels' big tease during its closing moments (especially after the group was heavily featured in leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars).

While it wasn't a roster of Young Avengers, there is a "Champions of Los Angeles" in the comics made up of Angel, Darkstar, Ghost Rider, Iceman, Hercules, and Black Goliath, so the group does have a link to California. Bruno, meanwhile, may end up being a big help to the team by using his technical expertise to outfit them with new gear. We'll have to wait and see.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's are now streaming on Disney+.