DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 5 Features An MCU Superhero "Cameo" And A Possible AVENGERS Tease - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 5 Features An MCU Superhero &quot;Cameo&quot; And A Possible AVENGERS Tease - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode features a cameo from another MCU hero who debuted on Disney+, but it's not exactly a full-blown appearance! It may, however, be linked to a certain superhero team...

By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode, "With Interest," sees Matt Murdock get caught up in stopping a bank robbery. However, with no superhero suit at his disposal and a secret identity to protect, the Man Without Fear has the odds stacked against him.

Helping matters is the fact he finds an unexpected ally in Yusuf Khan, Kamala Khan's father. Yes, after his visit to outer space in The Marvels, Ms. Marvel's dad is back to working in the bank and sadly unable to give Matt the funding he and Kirsten McDuffie's law firm needs.

During their conversation, it's established that Matt isn't overly familiar with Ms. Marvel. The hero does make a cameo, of sorts, though...courtesy of a real-life Funko Pop figure her father happily shows off to the blind lawyer. 

We're not entirely sure how well superpowers and Daredevil will go together on screen; it worked in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when the vigilante crossed paths with Jennifer Walters, but it might not be the best fit for his grounded, gritty solo series. 

Regardless, while we're sure some of you were a tad underwhelmed by this "cameo," Daredevil: Born Again appears to drop an intriguing hint about Kamala's MCU future.

Yusuf mentions that his daughter is currently in California visiting some "friends," but is this meant as a nod to the MCU's Young Avengers or Champions? Well, Kamala's best friend, Bruno Carrelli, is now in California after heading to Caltech, so it could be that she's just spending some quality time with him

Even so, we still believe this is setting the stage for that team of young heroes to assemble following The Marvels' big tease during its closing moments (especially after the group was heavily featured in leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars).

While it wasn't a roster of Young Avengers, there is a "Champions of Los Angeles" in the comics made up of Angel, Darkstar, Ghost Rider, Iceman, Hercules, and Black Goliath, so the group does have a link to California. Bruno, meanwhile, may end up being a big help to the team by using his technical expertise to outfit them with new gear. We'll have to wait and see. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's are now streaming on Disney+. 

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/25/2025, 9:07 PM
Love that the spoilers hit the moment the show starts…
Repian
Repian - 3/25/2025, 9:13 PM
Kamala Khan?...What a disappointment. I thought this would be something big.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/25/2025, 9:44 PM
@Repian - She is big though. Do you know how close Jersey City is to Manhattan? It's also the first time Daredevil within the confines of his show has opened up to the sandbox of the MCU without a movie or a cameo appearance in another show.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/25/2025, 9:27 PM
Ok but why offend someone in a sexual maner Mr Yousouf?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 9:34 PM
The majority reject both Kamalas.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/25/2025, 9:39 PM
*yawn

a cameo from which nobody seems to remember or even watched.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/25/2025, 9:46 PM
User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 3/25/2025, 9:47 PM
The She Hulk cameo sucked and you [frick]ing know it
theprophet
theprophet - 3/25/2025, 9:48 PM
episode 5 just a filler it was good but i see why they released 2 episodes, but episode 6...damn let the devil out.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/25/2025, 9:48 PM
For those upset that it wasn't the cameo you wanted. I hope you understand why it's important. When the world ends for the MCU in Secret Wars/Doomsday we don't have definitive teams or heroes that are even remotely on a consistent team. There will be your leaders who will try and recruit teammates to fight back and thus far we only have Wong who seems to only have Shang Chi and She-Hulk as potential allies with America as his greatest weapon for Multiverse travel. Matt will now have The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Ms. Marvel at his disposal to build a new team of Defenders to try and fight back. Even if they lose at least they tried and that's what is at the heart of Daredevil as a hero.

