DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episodes 5 And 6 Stills Highlight HAWKEYE Star [SPOILER], Daredevil's Return, And More

Marvel Studios released two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ yesterday evening, and both "With Interest" and "Excessive Force" have generated a great deal of discussion among fans.

We now have official spoiler stills from those highlighting Matt Murdock's adventure in the bank, that devastating scene where he breaks one of the robber's legs, and the debut of the twisted serial killer, Muse.

The Kingpin of Crime and New York City's Mayor, Wilson Fisk, is shown alongside his wife, Vanessa. Daredevil, meanwhile, finally suits up to battle Muse, and Tony Dalton's return as Jack Duquesne ("Swordsman" was last seen in Hawkeye) is also highlighted.

IndieWire recently spoke with Daredevil: Born Again cinematographer Hillary Fyfe Spera and asked how she established the show's unique visual grammar.

"It has all these different aspects. The courtroom stuff is as important as the action, as the mythology, in a lot of ways," she said. "For Matt, the courtroom is a bit like church. It’s his place of just reverence. We did a lot of wide lenses close-ups to shoot that, to feel very with the characters."

"And then, with Fisk, we shoot his world in a different visual language, which is a lot of locked down cameras, not handheld, a lot of wide-angle close-ups but from below the eyeline, usually, to make him feel big and oppressive - and to also make his institution feel big and oppressive."

"It’s really fun to be able to have these different visual styles, but they are all having the same conversation, which was really critical."

"The lighting evolves as well," Spera added. "In [Fisk’s] world it’s more about the use of white light or overhead sources versus more lighting coming from the windows or more naturalistic for Matt."

Check out these new stills from Daredevil: Born Again below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.