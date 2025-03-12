DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Fans Are Convinced That Episode 3 Included A Miles Morales Reference

Episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again featured a clear reference to Spider-Man when Wilson Fisk mentioned a "guy in a spider suit" during his Mayoral address, but fans are convinced that this week's third instalment included a nod to Marvel's other wall-crawling hero.

We don't go into too much detail on the episode here, but there will be some mild spoilers.

In "The Hollow of his Hand," Matt Murdock outs Hector Ayala as the costumed vigilante known as White Tiger in an attempt to get him acquitted for the (accidental) killing of an NYPD officer. While listing off Hector's selfless deeds, Murdock names several cops who have praised White Tiger as a hero, including Officer Reyes, Officer Wong, Officer Morales, and Officer Grant.

Could this be Miles Morales' father, Jefferson?

It's certainly possible, although it's worth noting that Morales is actually Miles' mother's last name. However, Jeff did take his wife's surname in the animated Spider-Verse movies, and if this was supposed to be a nod to the character, "Officer Davis" probably wouldn't get the same amount of attention.

It's still a bit of a stretch (Morales is a common name, after all), but if there is anything to this, Born Again's EP or showrunner will likely confirm at some point.

What did you make of the third episode of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.