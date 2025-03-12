DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Fans Are Convinced That Episode 3 Included A Miles Morales Reference

This might be a bit of a stretch, but some fans are convinced that this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured a nod to Miles Morales, aka Ultimate Spider-Man...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again featured a clear reference to Spider-Man when Wilson Fisk mentioned a "guy in a spider suit" during his Mayoral address, but fans are convinced that this week's third instalment included a nod to Marvel's other wall-crawling hero.

We don't go into too much detail on the episode here, but there will be some mild spoilers.

In "The Hollow of his Hand," Matt Murdock outs Hector Ayala as the costumed vigilante known as White Tiger in an attempt to get him acquitted for the (accidental) killing of an NYPD officer. While listing off Hector's selfless deeds, Murdock names several cops who have praised White Tiger as a hero, including Officer Reyes, Officer Wong, Officer Morales, and Officer Grant.

Could this be Miles Morales' father, Jefferson?

It's certainly possible, although it's worth noting that Morales is actually Miles' mother's last name. However, Jeff did take his wife's surname in the animated Spider-Verse movies, and if this was supposed to be a nod to the character, "Officer Davis" probably wouldn't get the same amount of attention.

It's still a bit of a stretch (Morales is a common name, after all), but if there is anything to this, Born Again's EP or showrunner will likely confirm at some point.

What did you make of the third episode of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/12/2025, 9:02 AM
Officer Nacho Is a reference to a Doritos brand very popular in Tuscaloosa
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/12/2025, 9:09 AM
Miles Morales will just randomly show up in Doomsday, Spider-man 4 or Secret Wars via the multiverse because they aren't going to waste time setting him up when the entire franchise is heading for a reboot.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/12/2025, 9:14 AM
It should not be a reference since his dad is Jefferson Davis.

Marvel fans giving DBZ fans a run for their money when it comes to not understanding source material
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 3/12/2025, 9:30 AM
@Wahhvacado - Apparently at some point, Jefferson changes his last name to Morales.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/12/2025, 9:23 AM
Fans are dumb
AnEye
AnEye - 3/12/2025, 9:27 AM
Who gives a shit honestly if the name is mentioned? Those days of small little nuggets of Easter eggs to get excited bout, are long gone and DEAD.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 3/12/2025, 10:07 AM
“Fans Are Convinced That Episode 3 Included A Miles Morales Reference”

Weird… the only other time I’ve seen it mentioned is by you in the previous article Josh. When you say “fans are convinced”, do you not mean YOU are convinced?

Yet more top notch click bait reporting for your “6 figure” salary (I bet you regret boasting about that now, cos it definitely didn’t validate you the way you thought it would, in any way shape or form)

