DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Featurette Spotlights Episode 6's Brutal Climactic Fight Scenes - SPOILERS

Last week's sixth episode of Daredevil: Born Again culminated with two brutal fight scenes that played out simultaneously, and a new featurette gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the action...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Television released two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again last week, the second of which concluded with Matt Murdock suiting-up as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen again for the first time since his battle with Bullseye in the series premiere.

Spoilers follow.

In "Excessive Force," the Man Without Fear tracks down the twisted serial killer known as Muse when he kidnaps Hector Ayala's niece Angela and begins to drain her blood.

As the hero engages in a brutal fight with Muse (this version of the character has no powers, but is still fairly formidable), we see that Mayor Wilson Fisk is taking out some of his frustrations on his wife Vanessa's lover, Adam, with both sequences playing out simultaneously.

Both characters have very different reasons for the violence that follows... or do they?

Now, Disney+ has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and supervising stunt coordinator Philip Silvera discussing the scene and how it came together.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/31/2025, 1:45 PM
Fight choreography for both scenes was great. I'm really liking how the fights for this season feel even more in line with the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 2:10 PM
That intercutting fight sequence between Daredevil vs Muse and Fisk vs Adam was great , probably my favorite one so far.

Also man , D’Onofrio’s Fisk is already different to an extent then Comic Kingpin or other versions but it’s never more explicit then when he’s fighting…

There’s always this rage seemingly shimmering just barely under the surface in his performance with the voice & such that doesn’t really become unleashed until he fights where he just seems like this overgrown yet deadly tantruming baby/child which he is underneath.

User Comment Image

