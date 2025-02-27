DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Full Season Episode Run-Times Revealed; New "Mayor Fisk" Teaser

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Full Season Episode Run-Times Revealed; New &quot;Mayor Fisk&quot; Teaser

The run-times for all nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again have been revealed, and we also have a new social media spot focusing on the "reformed" Mayor Wilson Fisk...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We recently reported on the run-times for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, but now that the full season has been sent out to critics in advance of the show's premiere next week, we know how long all nine episodes will clock-in at.

Most of the eps average at around the 40-minute mark, but the pilot and finale are significantly longer at 58 and 57 minutes, respectively.

Marvel has also released a new social media spot focusing on Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will have established himself as the Mayor of New York by the time we catch up with him after the events of Echo.

Based on what we see in this teaser, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has every reason to be wary of his old enemy's motives. 

Check out the run-times and promo below, along with the glowing first reactions to the first two episodes (full reviews will be online on March 4).

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Gambito
Gambito - 2/27/2025, 2:02 PM
That’s it?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/27/2025, 2:03 PM
Major typo?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/27/2025, 2:04 PM
@ProfessorWhy - bare with me.. I'm breaking in a new laptop 😂
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 2:03 PM
LFG!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/27/2025, 2:08 PM
Good, some of these Disney Plus series come off as too short, but the runtimes for this look good.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 2/27/2025, 2:16 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - not sure I agree.

Disney usually has 6ish minutes or credits and intros, so HALF of these 8 episodes are likely less than 40 mins, and one is barely over 30.

Idk why disney is always releasing these short shows, its so lame.

