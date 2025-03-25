DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Mid-Season Trailer Features The Returns Of The Punisher And Bullseye

Tonight, two new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+. The fifth and sixth instalments will be the last time we get two together as seven, eight, and nine are all dropping weekly.

To build hype for this evening's two-parter, Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer packed full of exciting footage from the MCU series. For those of you disappointed about the lack of costumed action since the premiere, there's plenty to be found here, along with some thrilling returns.

Following a tense confrontation with Matt Murdock last week, Frank Castle suits up as The Punisher for what looks like a brutal team-up with the Man Without Fear. There's also a sinister shot of Bullseye ahead of his planned return in Daredevil: Born Again's remaining episodes.

This sneak peek showcases Daredevil's clash with Muse, and it looks incredibly violent; is the hero killing the serial killer? It's hard to say, though many fans on social media are convinced the vigilante is about to cross a line.

During a recent interview, Bernthal said Daredevil: Born Again's fourth episode is "just a toe dip" when it comes to reintroducing The Punisher.

"It was like, Let's see if this works," he added. "Let's see if there's a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is, which is dark enough to have the courage and the boldness to turn your back on the audience and to make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex and to steer away from any cuteness or humor and to really go full bore."

"I feel like it's opened the door to getting closer to the Frank Castle that I really, really want to portray," Bernthal admitted, teasing his return later this season and the planned Special Presentation in the works for Disney+.

You can watch the new mid-season trailer for Daredevil: Born Again in the players below.

It's time to embrace your true self.#DaredevilBornAgain continues tonight with two new episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. Only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ja3rmsafcs — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 25, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.