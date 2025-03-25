DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Mid-Season Trailer Features The Returns Of The Punisher And Bullseye

Marvel Studios has released a new mid-season trailer for Daredevil: Born Again ahead of tonight's two episodes hitting Disney+ and, along with plenty of costumed action, The Punisher and Bullseye return...

By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Tonight, two new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+. The fifth and sixth instalments will be the last time we get two together as seven, eight, and nine are all dropping weekly. 

To build hype for this evening's two-parter, Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer packed full of exciting footage from the MCU series. For those of you disappointed about the lack of costumed action since the premiere, there's plenty to be found here, along with some thrilling returns.

Following a tense confrontation with Matt Murdock last week, Frank Castle suits up as The Punisher for what looks like a brutal team-up with the Man Without Fear. There's also a sinister shot of Bullseye ahead of his planned return in Daredevil: Born Again's remaining episodes. 

This sneak peek showcases Daredevil's clash with Muse, and it looks incredibly violent; is the hero killing the serial killer? It's hard to say, though many fans on social media are convinced the vigilante is about to cross a line. 

During a recent interview, Bernthal said Daredevil: Born Again's fourth episode is "just a toe dip" when it comes to reintroducing The Punisher.

"It was like, Let's see if this works," he added. "Let's see if there's a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is, which is dark enough to have the courage and the boldness to turn your back on the audience and to make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex and to steer away from any cuteness or humor and to really go full bore."

"I feel like it's opened the door to getting closer to the Frank Castle that I really, really want to portray," Bernthal admitted, teasing his return later this season and the planned Special Presentation in the works for Disney+. 

You can watch the new mid-season trailer for Daredevil: Born Again in the players below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Episodes 5 And 6
JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter Seems Optimistic About MCU Return In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
JESSICA JONES Star Krysten Ritter Seems Optimistic About MCU Return In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/25/2025, 12:22 PM
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/25/2025, 12:27 PM
He's gonna spit that tooth right through someone's forehead
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/25/2025, 12:28 PM
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/25/2025, 12:38 PM
Huskers
Huskers - 3/25/2025, 12:28 PM
Mid season and we’ve only seen 5 minutes of Daredevil in his own show. Would’ve been stronger if Matt actually killed Bullseye, otherwise kinda hard to figure out why he gave up being Daredevil.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/25/2025, 12:45 PM
@Huskers - That would have been like killing off Crossbones in at the start of Civil War, a complete waste of a great villain.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/25/2025, 12:32 PM
Nice, the more Frank the better.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/25/2025, 12:43 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - id prefer more Punisher.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/25/2025, 12:56 PM
@harryba11zack - I mean you'll get that eventually but they gotta build to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 12:33 PM
Good trailer imo!!.

Are Frank & Matt fighting the (likely dirty) cops in the latter’s apartment?.

If so then I think we are heading towards Matt’s identity being outed publicly indeed.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/25/2025, 12:38 PM
What scenes from this trailer do you think will happen in Episodes 5 & 6 tonight?

Bank robbery has been confirmed for Episode 5, but do you think we got a chance of seeing DD vs. Muse basement fight in Episode 6?

I think it's safe to say they will leave the DD & Punisher team up for Episodes 7 or 8.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/25/2025, 12:43 PM
Did is just see Daredevil grabbing Punisher to swing?

Fcnkg epic!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/25/2025, 1:04 PM
Bro needs a dentist
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/25/2025, 1:09 PM
People are so checked out with the MCU thanks to Disney's liberal filmmakers that more people watched Agatha All Along than Daredevil: Born Again.

Congratulations.

You did it.

Your activism and revenge burned down many of our beloved franchises.

View Recorder