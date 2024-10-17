DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN NYCC Display Gives Us Another Look At The Man Without Fear's New Costume

Though the first teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has not been officially released, a decent-quality leaked version has been doing the rounds, and we also got a pretty good look at the new suit Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will don in the Disney+ series in a number of set photos that found their way online back when the show was filming.

Now, we have arguably our best look yet at the Man Without Fear's updated costume thanks to a New York Comic-Con display.

The mask appears to be very similar to the one the character wore in the now defunct Netflix series, but a few changes have been made to the rest of the outfit. The new suit went over well enough with the majority of fans, though some are disappointed that the iconic "DD" logo from the comics still hasn't been added to the chest.

The display also features Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) costume... which is just a grey suit jacket, dark pants and a striped tie.

We're not expecting a full trailer for Born Again to be released online during NYCC (though you never know), but we may get some news-worthy updates to share. For now, have a look at the display photos at the link below.

NEW DAREDEVIL SUIT ON DISPLAY AT NYCC OH MY GOD IT'S BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/u7qpne25qL — Jack (-_•) 🔮 (@captaincupkicks) October 17, 2024 Daredevil born again costumes are on display at #Nycc pic.twitter.com/yoA1jYMJ1Z — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) October 17, 2024

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.