DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN NYCC Display Gives Us Another Look At The Man Without Fear's New Costume

New York Comic-Con gets underway this weekend, and some photos from the event's Daredevil: Born Again display have been shared online...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Though the first teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has not been officially released, a decent-quality leaked version has been doing the rounds, and we also got a pretty good look at the new suit Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will don in the Disney+ series in a number of set photos that found their way online back when the show was filming.

Now, we have arguably our best look yet at the Man Without Fear's updated costume thanks to a New York Comic-Con display.

The mask appears to be very similar to the one the character wore in the now defunct Netflix series, but a few changes have been made to the rest of the outfit. The new suit went over well enough with the majority of fans, though some are disappointed that the iconic "DD" logo from the comics still hasn't been added to the chest.

The display also features Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) costume... which is just a grey suit jacket, dark pants and a striped tie.

We're not expecting a full trailer for Born Again to be released online during NYCC (though you never know), but we may get some news-worthy updates to share. For now, have a look at the display photos at the link below.

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/17/2024, 8:23 AM
Let me be FIRST to say - okay.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/17/2024, 8:24 AM
Trailer soon I hope.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/17/2024, 8:27 AM
Can we get some DD on his costume please?
Zappy
Zappy - 10/17/2024, 8:31 AM
Still no "DD"? Do they think it would be too "silly" or something? He's already got freaking *devil horns* coming out of his forehead, giving us a "DD' on the chest won't kill ya.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/17/2024, 8:44 AM
@Zappy - Once he's more established in the MCU world it will be added. We aleady know he has multiple suits; and it's likely something they would want to do for an end-season reveal, or such, showing that he's made his mark on the city and letting it be known that the Daredevil is here for business.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 8:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - He’s been established for 9 years. How much more established does he need to be? 😂
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/17/2024, 8:56 AM
@FireandBlood - It's called Daredevil: Born Again. He ain't that MCU-established.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 9:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - Netflix is canon, meaning he’s very much established in New York and has been since the end of season 1.

User Comment Image

And it’s called Daredevil: Born Again because it was originally a reboot, now a revival and they’re trying to capitalise on the name of his most iconic arc.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/17/2024, 9:27 AM
@FireandBlood - And, get this, not everyone who watches the MCU watched the Netflix show. He's still new to this world.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 9:30 AM
@IAmAHoot - Not everyone that watched the MCU watched Ant-Man. You going to tell me he isn’t established either? You’re grasping here, man. Here’s an established hero and has been longer than half the Avengers. They don’t want to give him the double D’s because they don’t and never did.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/17/2024, 8:33 AM
It’s still not good enough, tbh. One thing that Disney+ budget should’ve been able to provide is a better costume, but they’re too busy trying to cash in on that Netflix nostalgic feels.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/17/2024, 9:02 AM
@FireandBlood - as long as the writing is closer to Netflix’s Daredevil than the D+ MCU shows then we should be good
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 10/17/2024, 8:39 AM
I've never felt the mask is quite right. I want the helmet to extend down over the cheeks a little bit so it looks less like it cuts off at nose level. Always looks odd to me.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 10/17/2024, 8:44 AM
Holy Sh… Can CBM possibly fit more ads on the screen at once? It’s beyond annoying.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/17/2024, 8:57 AM
Daredevil suit has fake Muscles on it.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/17/2024, 9:07 AM
Brand that thing!

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/17/2024, 9:11 AM
most anticipated MCU anything in 2025. can't f*cking wait.
LSHF
LSHF - 10/17/2024, 9:30 AM
We should be seeing Hot Toys version for pre-order soon.

