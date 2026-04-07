DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN S2 Episode 4 Recap: Daredevil/Bullseye Rematch Ends With A Devastating Twist - SPOILERS

After last week’s shocker, we begin this week in Benjamin Poindexter’s (Wilson Bethel) apartment. We get to see his morning routine and learn that his neighbor knows him as “Tony.” He heads to a diner for breakfast and orders a milkshake. Poindexter then makes a call to the police and makes a fake tip, claiming that Frank Castle has walked into the diner with a gun. He continues to drink his milkshake as the AVTF arrives. He listens to the sirens and puts on his gloves.

The AVTF storm the diner and look around for Castle, but they find Bullseye instead. They proceed with caution, but to no avail, as Bullseye begins making quick work of the entire horde of officers. He uses various objects around the diner to kill every single AVTF officer. It’s a ridiculously awesome sequence. Once the dust settles, Bullseye lets the patrons know he’s one of the good guys and heads out. Cue the credits!

There’s a new Fake Kingpin video, this time talking about the Northern Star explosion, before cutting to intel on Mayor Fisk’s upcoming charity fight, which the masked BB (Arty Froushan) labels a money-laundering scheme.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) starts to record testimonials from the rescued prisoners, starting with Soledad (Sonia Manzano). Meanwhile, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) tries to recruit Swordsman (Tony Dalton) to their team, but he passes. He then tells Matt that Daredevil is no longer a hero; he’s a symbol of hope. He does leave his number in case they ever do need his help, then wishes him well and heads into hiding.

Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) asks Karen to let her help, now that she’s the White Tiger. Daredevil gives a nod of approval. She then walks over to him, and Daredevil asks her if she understands the responsibility of the amulet. She says she does, and he asks her if she’s ready. She replies, “Are you?” Daredevil suddenly hears someone’s heart beating really fast. He tells everyone to stand still and they open the door. It’s Christofi Savva (Yorgos Karamihos), the missing first mate!

We then catch up with Wilson (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), who’s carrying her gun everywhere now. She’s about to meet with the Governor. She asks Wilson if he’s trying to send her away for her protection, and he admits as much, telling her it’ll be too dangerous to attend the fight.

Christofi tells Daredevil and Karen about what really happened on the Northern Star and what the ship was actually carrying, corroborating what Matt learned in the premiere. He wants to know if any of it can be tied to Fisk, but Christofi says they covered their tracks, though everything was signed off by the Kingpin. Daredevil and Karen realize Fisk’s upcoming charity fight is actually a trap for Bullseye, not for Daredevil, and exchange "I love yous" before he heads out.

Meanwhile, Bullseye is watching coverage on TV. The AVTF storm the offices of Murdock and McDuffie in pursuit of Swordsman, but have no luck. Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) threatens Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) and leaves a message for Matt Murdock in case she hears from him.

Fisk is super pissed about the escapees and talks to Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) about it until the two are interrupted by Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard). He’s wondering why the weapons are still in New York, but Fisk says they can’t move them just yet because Daredevil knows their location. Mr. Charles doesn’t really seem to care for Fisk and talks down to him. Fisk retorts that he’s not his employee, giving Buck the signal to reach for his gun, but Mr. Charles has his own armed backup. He seems to have the upper hand until Buck kills both of his guards and aims his gun at Mr. Charles. Kingpin tells him the shipment will be delivered on time and to practice patience. They leave, and Mr. Charles is left looking frustrated.

Kirsten meets with Karen and asks her point-blank where Matt is. She tells her that he’s safe, then Kirsten agrees to help Karen with whatever she needs.

Governor McCaffrey (Lili Taylor) meets with Vanessa and is pretty candid about how she’s not a fan of how Kingpin has been wielding his power as Mayor. Vanessa stands up for her husband. Then, McCaffrey expresses genuine concern for Vanessa and asks her why she’s still with him and if she really believes she can temper his darker impulses. Vanessa stands firm, reaffirming her love for Wilson. The Governor backs down and says she doesn't want to back Mayor Fisk, but will back Mayor and Mrs. Fisk.

Angela is on the streets and reaches out to a friend of hers. She sneaks him an SD card to deliver, presumably with the footage of the escapee testimonials.

Matt disguises himself in an AVTF uniform and visits the diner Bullseye wrecked, looking for clues. He finds a token on the ground; it’s a coin from Our Lady of Grace, which gives him an idea on how to find him. Matt heads to the church. At the church, he meets with the Seminarian (Bartley Booz), who tells him that the man he’s looking for was looking for Sister Maggie. He doesn’t know where Bullseye is, and Matt promises not to kill him, but he does tell him that Bullseye said he could hear the church bells and could see the church doors from his apartment. Matt realizes he’s nearby.

Bullseye returns to his apartment, and is greeted by Daredevil. They exchange words and start to fight. Bullseye insists he’s on Daredevil’s side now, but Daredevil knows he has to take him down before he goes too far. Just when Daredevil gets the upper hand, Bullseye’s elderly neighbor walks in and is promptly taken hostage by Bullseye. Bullseye tells Daredevil that he wants to do one good deed to make things even for what he did to Foggy Nelson, so he’s going to do the one thing Daredevil won’t do: kill Fisk. Daredevil manages to disarm him, but he still manages to escape. Daredevil chases him.

Christofi records a video for Karen and Kirsten with his testimonial. He admits to the Northern Star carrying illegal weapons and says that the Kingpin gave the orders to sink the ship if anyone boarded it. He also says on camera that the Kingpin and Mayor Fisk are one and the same. He then waits for the US Marshals to pick him up.

BB meets up with Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) outside the fight. The guy that Angela met with earlier bumps into them and leaves the SD card in BB’s jacket pocket. Blake suspects something but stays quiet.

In the locker room, Fisk is preparing for his fight. He gets an update saying there hasn’t been any Daredevil or Bullseye sighting, but there’s an increased number of AVTF officers guarding the area. Buck gets a call but tells Fisk he’s not leaving his side. Fisk tells him to go; he doesn’t want any loose ends.

The fight starts. Fisk enters the ring and quickly overpowers his opponent. Simultaneously, the US Marshals are moving Christofi and are about to move him into another secure location when they get intercepted by Buck, who kills both Marshals and then Christofi. No more loose ends.

The fight continues; Fisk hears about Buck’s news and begins to really unload. He’s vicious with his attacks and his punches devastate his opponent. He’s about to finish the job when Vanessa, whom he implored not to attend, walks in. He gets momentarily distracted and takes a punch. He snaps back to reality and delivers a pair of hooks that knock out his opponent. He towers over him and claims his belt. Vanessa then joins him in the ring to congratulate him, while also telling him they have the Governor’s support.

Just when it seems like things are going well for the Fisks, Bullseye strikes! He swiftly kills over a dozen AVTF officers. They’re no match for him; he’s a killer of the highest caliber and they’re target practice. He finally sets his sights on Vanessa and throws something sharp at her, but in a twist, she manages to shoot him!

Wounded, he still manages to kill the Kingpin’s guards, but Bullseye seemingly runs out of luck when an angry Kingpin grabs a gun and shoots at him. Just when you think it’s over, Daredevil swoops in and saves Bullseye! The two vigilantes make it out of the building alive and immediately start to run.

The Kingpin furiously orders the remaining AVTF to chase Daredevil and Bullseye. His rage is subdued a moment later when we learn that Bullseye didn’t miss.

He got Vanessa. He struck her right in the side of the head with his projectile. She collapses and is bleeding badly.

The Kingpin shouts for an ambulance, but it is not looking good for Mrs. Fisk...

Read our other recaps at the following links:

Episode 1: "The Northern Star" Recap

Episode 2: "Shoot the Moon" Recap

Episode 3: "The Scales & The Sword" Recap

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

In our season two review, we said, "Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is pure unadulterated mayhem! It is one of the most raw, compelling, and powerful seasons of Marvel television ever produced, with unreal action sequences that truly take things to another level. Charlie Cox delivers the performance of a lifetime and makes every second of this blockbuster season well worth your time. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its finest! The Devil is back!"

Daredevil: Born Again episode three is now streaming!