DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 - New Rumor Claims Another Familiar Defender Will Return (SPOILERS)

Daredevil: Born Again was originally conceived as a fresh break from Netflix's Daredevil, hence the decision to cast a new Vanessa Fisk for the Disney+ series. The creative overhaul changed that, making the show a continuation of what's come before.

Jon Bernthal reprised his role as The Punisher in Season 1, and Krysten Ritter steps back into Jessica Jones' boots for the first time since 2019 in Season 2.

The Defenders isn't exactly hailed as a classic superhero TV series, and, in many respects, it was a disappointment. However, Marvel fans remain eager to see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist reunited on screen, something that's looking increasingly likely.

In a recent post on X, trailer and runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual responded to speculation about Iron Fist and Elektra appearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 by saying that, while Danny Rand does not appear this time, he is coming back.

The insider added, "You'll definitely see a certain someone by the end of the show."

Who could it be? Well, while there is a possible name floating around on social media, we aren't going to spoil it here. Still, we did recently get a pretty powerful hint, and this promises to make Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 an even bigger must-watch than it already is.

Moving forward, Marvel Television will seemingly keep its streaming projects separate from what's happening in theaters. Going down the route of making TV shows essential viewing to understand the movies didn't pay off, but we have seen that there's some leeway when it comes to characters jumping between the big and small screens.

Frank Castle will have a starring role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, and fans remain optimistic about Daredevil and the wall-crawler eventually teaming up. There are also rumours about a street-level event movie, and it could be there that the Defenders fully reassemble.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.

There's a good reason I used a GIF of the diner scene. @WilsonBethel is an absolute BEAST as Bullseye! Talk about perfect casting. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/tWA2XN5t8M — Josh Wilding - ComicBookMovie.com (@Josh_Wilding) March 17, 2026

As that viral diner GIF proves yet again, Wilson Bethel is an absolute beast as Bullseye, delivering the kind of chilling, precision-engineered menace that makes him one of the MCU's most compelling villains. With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 hitting Disney+ on March 24, the series is poised to crank the intensity even higher as Matt Murdock fights to dismantle Mayor Wilson Fisk's stranglehold on New York. But beyond the immediate battles of survival, resistance, and redemption, the season is quietly laying the foundation for something much bigger: the long-awaited full reunion of the Defenders.

Krysten Ritter slipping back into Jessica Jones' boots for the first time since 2019 isn't mere fan service. It's a deliberate bridge between the Netflix era and the current MCU. Her no-nonsense style colliding with Charlie Cox's tortured Matt Murdock (and the returning Karen Page, Vanessa Fisk, and Bullseye) promises electric new dynamics. Meanwhile, the insider tease from @Cryptic4KQual that a certain someone will appear by the end of the season has fans theorizing nonstop. Danny Rand/Iron Fist may be sitting this one out, but his confirmed return down the line, alongside whispers of other fan-favorite street-level players, suggests Marvel is finally ready to deliver the team-up fans have wanted since The Defenders left us wanting more.

Newcomer Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles adds another tantalizing layer. Described as a cunning political kingmaker with possible high-level intelligence ties (and potential links to the wider MCU's shadowy power players), he's the perfect foil for Fisk's mayoral reign and Matt's underground resistance. Combined with the returning cast's rock-solid performances, these fresh elements ensure the human drama will hit just as hard as the fight choreography.

Marvel's evolving strategy feels smart, too. After learning that forcing TV shows to prop up movies didn't quite work, the studio is keeping streaming projects mostly self-contained while still allowing organic crossovers. Jon Bernthal's Punisher headlining a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer is proof positive, and it has everyone dreaming of a Daredevil/Spider-Man team-up or even a dedicated street-level event movie where the full Defenders finally assemble on the big screen. The walls between TV and film are becoming more permeable in all the right ways.

Daredevil: Born Again isn't just continuing a beloved story; it's rebuilding an entire corner of the MCU with mature, grounded storytelling that feels more relevant than ever. The rallying cry Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. has never carried more weight.

Who do you think that mystery certain someone is? Will we finally get the full Defenders team-up in Season 3 or a movie? Drop your hottest takes, wildest theories, and favorite Bullseye moments in the comments below. We're reading every one as we count down the days until March 24! For more deep dives, check out our breakdown of the Netflix Daredevil timeline to refresh before the premiere, explore why The Defenders failed—and how Born Again can fix it, or read up on Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones return and what it means for the MCU.