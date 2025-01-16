DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Confirmed To Shoot Before Season 1 Premiere

Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this March after a number of setbacks, revamps and production delays, and it seems Marvel Television is wasting very little time in returning to the mean streets of Hell's Kitchen to get the ball rolling on season 2.

There were rumors that production on the second season of Marvel's revival series was scheduled to commence in late February, and star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

Cox was also asked about his current tenure as the Man Without Fear and whether fans can expect to see him play the character for years to come, and it sounds like he'd happily continue to suit-up as the hero for as long as possible.

"They're getting ready to release a comic that takes place where Matt Murdock is in his 60s, so I was like, 'Oh, okay, great, so we got some time.'"

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

Check out the brutally violent Born Again below.

Cox spoke about reprising the lead role following his three-season stint as the character in Netflix's Daredevil series in a recent interview with Empire.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," said the actor. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.