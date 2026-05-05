Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Clip And Stills Tease A Huge Courtroom Reveal - Spoilers

We're mere hours away from Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale, and a new clip appears to set the stage for Matt Murdock to reveal that he's secretly New York's Man Without Fear.

During a heated verbal clash with Mayor Wilson Fisk, Matt alludes to Daredevil being in the courtroom, prompting the Kingpin of Crime to cryptically wonder whether the lawyer is really willing to reveal his biggest secret to take him down.

All signs point to that happening, and if so, it could explain why Daredevil has, so far, been absent from Season 3 set photos.

If tonight's episode does reveal Daredevil's secret identity, it will be in stark contrast to the comics, where the hero of Hell's Kitchen was outed by the press and forced to continuously deny that he was a blind vigilante.

A new promo for "The Southern Cross" has also been released, along with a message from stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. We also have some stills from the episode showcasing Daredevil: Born Again's leads, including the young White Tiger.

In a recent interview, Cox shared his one problem with the show's second season. "I do have one gripe. The amount of hours I spent learning that discipline with the dummy. That did not make it into our show very much. It did a little. But relatively, the amount of time I spent learning it. Not enough."

"I also seem to remember that I very bravely threw myself off a 20-foot scaffolding headfirst backwards," the actor continued, referencing his first scene in Daredevil's new black suit. "That is also not in the show."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again below.