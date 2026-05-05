Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Clip And Stills Tease A Huge Courtroom Reveal - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Clip And Stills Tease A Huge Courtroom Reveal - Spoilers

A new clip, promo, and stills from tonight's Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again hints at the Man Without Fear making a fateful decision while battling the Kingpin of Crime in the courtroom.

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By JoshWilding - May 05, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We're mere hours away from Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale, and a new clip appears to set the stage for Matt Murdock to reveal that he's secretly New York's Man Without Fear.

During a heated verbal clash with Mayor Wilson Fisk, Matt alludes to Daredevil being in the courtroom, prompting the Kingpin of Crime to cryptically wonder whether the lawyer is really willing to reveal his biggest secret to take him down.

All signs point to that happening, and if so, it could explain why Daredevil has, so far, been absent from Season 3 set photos. 

If tonight's episode does reveal Daredevil's secret identity, it will be in stark contrast to the comics, where the hero of Hell's Kitchen was outed by the press and forced to continuously deny that he was a blind vigilante.

A new promo for "The Southern Cross" has also been released, along with a message from stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. We also have some stills from the episode showcasing Daredevil: Born Again's leads, including the young White Tiger.

In a recent interview, Cox shared his one problem with the show's second season. "I do have one gripe. The amount of hours I spent learning that discipline with the dummy. That did not make it into our show very much. It did a little. But relatively, the amount of time I spent learning it. Not enough."

"I also seem to remember that I very bravely threw myself off a 20-foot scaffolding headfirst backwards," the actor continued, referencing his first scene in Daredevil's new black suit. "That is also not in the show."

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again below.

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In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2026, 1:43 PM
No Jonatan Mahors no wacthy watchy
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/5/2026, 1:45 PM
They did try this season I'll give them that but if this is the best they can do...
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/5/2026, 2:04 PM
@0bstreperous - Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was AWESOME!

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SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/5/2026, 3:00 PM
@0bstreperous - Stop complaining. If they never brought the show back you would still complain. Born again is fine as it is. If you don’t like it go watch something else that satisfies your needs where you won’t complain.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/5/2026, 1:55 PM
Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was Marvel Studios at their BEST! Better than Netflix.

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Gambito
Gambito - 5/5/2026, 1:59 PM
What the hell is Angela wearing?? Couldn’t they just re-use the mask from season 1??
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/5/2026, 1:59 PM
Meanwhile, Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2026, 2:14 PM
Man , it’s so nice to see badass lawyer Matt again since we haven’t had him all season due to the situation they are in…

Matt’s secret identity being revealed is interesting since it’s happened multiple times in the comics at various points though it was mainly through another source after which Matt would deny it publicly until the Mark Waid run in which he admitted he was Daredevil but then later on had the Purple Children make the world forget.

User Comment Image

If he does go through with it then it does feel in character imo given Matt did the same thing to Hector Ayala back in S1 for the greater good which in that case was to acquit him while here would be to end Fisk’s reign.

Also i still dig Matt , Karen , Jessica , Cherry & Angela alongside their army of citizens storming City Hall French Revolution style.

Anyway , good clip and I’m looking forward to the finale tonight!!.

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