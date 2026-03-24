DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Release Schedule And Episode Titles Revealed - Finale Gets NEW Premiere Date

Marvel Television has finally announced the release schedule for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. While we're not getting a two-episode premiere or finale, the second and third instalments will premiere on the same day, March 31.

Why are those being released together? Well, of all the instalments on the way in the coming weeks, those two probably work best together.

Another reason, of course, will be to avoid the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale clashing with The Punisher: One Last Kill (them being released on the same day did seem a little strange).

As for what these episode titles tell us about what's to come in Daredevil: Born Again, they're all intriguing, but there's nothing as obvious as "Defenders Assemble" for those of you eager for potential spoilers!

"The thing I’m most excited by this season is how well Dario [Scardapane] has fleshed out other characters and storylines," Charlie Cox said of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in press notes for the series. "'Daredevil' has always been a show where you’re constantly in the POV of either Matt Murdock or Wilson Fisk."

"All of the other characters exist from an audience perspective and they exist within the narrative we’re driving of either of those two guys. This season, Dario—and I think it’s one of his major strengths as a writer and a showrunner—has really allowed us to go off into the worlds of these other characters."

"At times there are storylines that don’t impact Matt Murdock or Wilson Fisk much at all, and I think that’s essential for a show’s lasting power. You have to be invested in the supporting characters. There’s an amazing storyline between Michael Gandolfini’s character [Daniel Blake] and Genneya Walton’s [BB Urich]."

"Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor have come into this show, and they had all this awesome stuff that I wasn’t privy to at all," Cox added. "So, I think the thing I’m most excited about is how much time we spend with other characters, and it really feels, for the first time ever, like a proper ensemble."

Check out the official release schedule for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.

In related news, Hot Toys has shared a first look at its upcoming Daredevil figure based on the Man Without Fear's new look in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

A Season 1 figure was revealed last year, but has yet to be released. That obviously spotlights the red suit, but doesn't have the "DD" logo front and centre like this new version.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.