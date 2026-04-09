Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Star Confirms [Spoiler] Is Dead; Teases Major Season 3 Implications

In this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Vanessa Fisk was caught in the crossfire when Bullseye arrived in Fogwell's Gym, seeking revenge and the chance to balance his scales.

"Gloves Off" ended with the villain bleeding out in the Kingpin's arms after a piece of glass was left embedded in her temple. While her death wasn't confirmed, things look bleak for the Mayor's better half, and Vincent D'Onofrio has now confirmed that, yes, Vanessa is dead.

Talking to ScreenRant, the actor said that the incident is "going to add in a major way to his rage," meaning that the "more they do and the resistance to topple my regime, I think the more he wants to get rid of all of them, every one of them." This may explain why recent trailers have shown Fisk seemingly on a rampage, laying waste to the Man Without Fear's supporters.

"I think what's happened with Vanessa has rocked him in a way where he's different than he's ever been before. He's not thinking completely clear," D'Onofrio continued, confirming the fallout from Vanessa's murder will be felt beyond Season 2. "And just so you know, the effects, that doesn't end at the end of this season. The repercussions of her death and what it's done to him begins the third season."

If Marvel Television is following the comics, we can likely expect the Kingpin to set out and either try and fail to start a new life or attempt to bring Vanessa back by any means necessary (which may lead to The Hand returning to New York).

We don't know if Vanessa's death was always planned, especially after Season 1's creative overhaul. Original plans called for Sandrine Holt to play the character, of course, and Season 2 has abandoned the idea of Vanessa becoming New York's Queenpin in her husband's absence.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was also on hand to tease what sounds like the most dangerous, unhinged version of Wilson Fisk to date.

"There's no checks and balances now. What humanized this lonely, scary man, at least in one way isn't there anymore. So all bets are off. I mean, the gloves are off," prompting executive producer Sana Amanat to add that she "was nervous reading it. When it happened, I'm like, 'Oh my God, who is this person going to become?' I think everyone will be surprised about where we take this. That's all I can say."

Many fans have grown tired of seeing Daredevil fight Fisk, so whatever happens, it wouldn't be the worst thing for the villain to take a backseat in next year's episodes, ready for a new threat to emerge.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but all signs are pointing to Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 being a very different beast...

We're gonna take this city back.



Don't miss Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5JrdW2dHWz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 8, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.