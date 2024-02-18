DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Confirm Key White Tiger Detail And May Reveal Clash With [SPOILER]

Work has resumed on Daredevil: Born Again in New York and we now have a new look at White Tiger. The character was previously spotted from behind, but this gloomy shot shows the hero's costume from the front and confirms a key detail about the vigilante.

As you can see, Hector Ayala is indeed wearing the mystical Tiger Amulet from the comics which gives him superpowers. Given how grounded this corner of the MCU is, we weren't sure if that would translate to screen, but it seems Marvel Studios won't shy away from his mystical background.

We've previously heard that, in Daredevil: Born Again, White Tiger runs into some corrupt cops, inadvertently kills one of them, and finds himself being defended in court by Matt Murdock.

According to those on set, this sequence saw a double for Jon Bernthal's Punisher confront White Tiger before gunning him down. If Frank Castle kills a vigilante, that's bound to bring him into conflict with the Man Without Fear...unless Hector did, in fact, kill that cop in cold blood?

Then again, with a major plot point said to be police officers using Frank's symbol, one of corrupt cops may have tracked Hector down.

Charlie Cox was also spotted and we're hoping Bernthal might soon be snapped fully suited up as The Punisher. Many fans are hoping to see him decked out in a comic-accurate costume, but if Bullseye's suit is any indication, these street-level stories will remain in line with what we saw on Netflix a few years ago.

Take a closer look at these new Daredevil: Born Again set photos below.

White tiger and The punisher seen on set of Daredevil born again



📸 via @/AnthonyweinVO pic.twitter.com/aovgkThVQ9 — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 17, 2024 More of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on set of Daredevil born again



via @OT_Tristan pic.twitter.com/caTafx6Qt1 — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 17, 2024

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of the recent creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.