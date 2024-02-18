DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals The Punisher's Return And A Major SPOILER

Earlier today, we brought you details of a Daredevil: Born Again scene being filmed which reportedly featured a confrontation between The Punisher and The White Tiger, and we now have confirmation via a very revealing set video.

Warning: There will be major plot spoilers for the Disney+ series from this point on.

The video shows Hector Ayala, aka The White Tiger, walking past a mailbox when a hooded figure steps from the shadows and puts a bullet in the vigilante's head, before shooting him again once he's down. As the killer walks away, we catch a glimpse of the Punisher skull logo beneath his jacket.

It's difficult to tell if this is Jon Bernthal or a stand-in, and there's a chance this is not actually Frank Castle at all.

We have heard that Castle's storyline involves corrupt police officers donning his logo so they can commit crimes in his name. Ayala is said to have inadvertently killed a cop while preventing a robbery (with Matt Murdock later taking his case), so this could well be a revenge killing.

Though we wouldn't necessarily put it past Castle to shoot an unarmed man in the back of the head under certain circumstances, this doesn't really seem like the Punisher's style, so we'd say a framing is the most likely scenario.

Check out the video at the link below along with some new shots of Wilson Bethel out of costume, and keep an eye out for updates as filming continues.

Aaaaand.. yep! It's all over the screen! 😅👊 DATTEBAYO fellas! pic.twitter.com/38q6Y0hbHC — Michail (@PunisherFanatic) February 18, 2024 Wilson Bethel behind the scenes of Daredevil born again pic.twitter.com/TVgVqKsNno — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 18, 2024

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.