DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals The Punisher's Return And A Major SPOILER

A new video from the set of Daredevil: Born Again has been shared online, and it (seemingly) gives us a first look at Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle, while also spoiling a major plot point...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 18, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Earlier today, we brought you details of a Daredevil: Born Again scene being filmed which reportedly featured a confrontation between The Punisher and The White Tiger, and we now have confirmation via a very revealing set video.

Warning: There will be major plot spoilers for the Disney+ series from this point on.

The video shows Hector Ayala, aka The White Tiger, walking past a mailbox when a hooded figure steps from the shadows and puts a bullet in the vigilante's head, before shooting him again once he's down. As the killer walks away, we catch a glimpse of the Punisher skull logo beneath his jacket.

It's difficult to tell if this is Jon Bernthal or a stand-in, and there's a chance this is not actually Frank Castle at all.

We have heard that Castle's storyline involves corrupt police officers donning his logo so they can commit crimes in his name. Ayala is said to have inadvertently killed a cop while preventing a robbery (with Matt Murdock later taking his case), so this could well be a revenge killing.

Though we wouldn't necessarily put it past Castle to shoot an unarmed man in the back of the head under certain circumstances, this doesn't really seem like the Punisher's style, so we'd say a framing is the most likely scenario.

Check out the video at the link below along with some new shots of Wilson Bethel out of costume, and keep an eye out for updates as filming continues.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.

bobevanz - 2/18/2024, 9:32 AM
Just spoil the whole show! It's crazy how they're doing this as a form of damage control. And shame on you for straight up saying the spoiler. Great job Josh lol 😉
MarkCassidy - 2/18/2024, 9:39 AM
@bobevanz - "Warning: There will be major plot spoilers for the Disney+ series from this point on."

Einstein keeps reading.
Variant - 2/18/2024, 10:12 AM
@bobevanz - Not too bright are you?...
comicfan100 - 2/18/2024, 10:26 AM
@bobevanz - So you click on an article that says "MAJOR SPOILER" and complain when you're spoiled. Good job.
tylerzero - 2/18/2024, 10:33 AM
@comicfan100 -

This is how I heard your last sentence...
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 9:34 AM
Maybe He dodge it !_!
DocSpock - 2/18/2024, 9:36 AM

If this show is more like Netflix DD, it might be great.

If this show is more like most of the sh!tty D+ shows, it could be a disaster.
HashTagSwagg - 2/18/2024, 9:37 AM
That obviously wasn't the Punisher, that was Feige getting rid of every male superhero.
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 9:41 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Feige when he sees a male Superhero.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 9:42 AM
when has DD ever had a hit?

didn’t Netflix cancel him due to dwindling viewership season after season and bad reviews?
SonOfAGif - 2/18/2024, 9:44 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - MadamWebFloppers you need to do better. Be consistent with your style.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 9:48 AM
@SonOfAGif - absolutely but this article is about dd right?

let’s stay on track and answer the question I’ve posed.
MadThanos - 2/18/2024, 9:55 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - no, DD was canceled because Disney released Disney+ and they started to take out their content on other platforms.

Just to be clear, Netflix could keep doing Marvel shows for more 3 years so they didn't see viability to invest on other people's property.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 10:01 AM
@MadThanos - lol if that makes you feel better. here hoping he won’t get cancelled again ❤️🤌🏾
ObserverIO - 2/18/2024, 9:42 AM
Well he does die in the comics.
ATrueHero1987 - 2/18/2024, 9:57 AM
Matchesz - 2/18/2024, 10:12 AM
Not really a fan of how they portray Frank after DD season 2. Hope he’s more the strong silent time in this but I already know he’ll be hooting and hollering like wolverine everywhere

