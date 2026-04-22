Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner On Major Deaths, Elektra Return, Season 3 Villains & More - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again season 2, episode 6 is now streaming on Disney+, and as we approach the final two episodes of the show's sophomore run, showrunner Dario Scardapane has addressed some of the biggest talking points during an extensive interview with Nexus Point News.

Spoilers ahead.

Scardapane began by explaining the decision to have Vanessa Fisk die at the hands of Bullseye last week (she held on for a while after his initial attack in the previous episode).

"We kind of knew this was gonna happen from the beginning of the story in terms of when Foggy died. That’s like a checkmark on the Fisk side. So there has to be a checkmark on Matt’s side, too. There has to be balance. This fight between the two of them poisons everything around them, so, in many ways, it’s kind of an intentional irony that the same hand took away their loved ones.

As we will see in upcoming episodes, Bullseye doesn’t approach that with any morality. He did what he did for reasons, and he can’t really understand what the fuss is. So that makes it: Who’s responsible? Is Matt responsible for Vanessa? Is Fisk responsible for Foggy? Keeping that kind of always in conversation is part of the fun."

Speaking of Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, are we really seeing a redemption arc for this ruthless killer play out, or is he completely delusional?

"I don’t think where he ends up at the end of the season could in any way, shape, or form be called redemption. I don’t think that [happens] in the comics, in our lore – in our world. When Bullseye says I’m one of the good guys, you can never take that seriously, and that only exists in his mind. I don’t know if Bullseye can be redeemed for us in the normal world. Out there, there’s no redeeming him."

As for those fans holding out hope that Foggy Nelson will return - which does happen in the comics - it sounds like Matt Murdock's bestie is well and truly "gone-gone."

"There’s always room for surprises, and I don’t want to get hopes up, nor do I want to give anything away. I think Charlie’s already addressed this. There are versions in the books where Foggyʼs death was faked. There are different runs that have done different things, but in our version of Daredevil: Born Again, in order to kind of kick the story off in a way that we didn’t take lightly, that loss colors everything that Matt does in every episode from here on out. So, to make that, 'Oh, it was all a dream,' or 'Oh, it was fake,' really lessens the impact on Matt, and Karen, and their little nuclear family.

This is Marvel, man. You have characters playing other characters 10 years later. Anything can happen, but in our story, the loss of Foggy is very real and has a very real impact on Matt for the entirety of the story. I think you see that in episode 5 where this layer cake that we made of Matt contemplating forgiving the man who killed Foggy, and remembering Foggy’s kind of commitment to mercy, that stuff only really works if Foggy’s gone-gone."

Scardapane revealed that he is currently writing the season 3 finale, and was asked if he could drop any hints about the next villain the Man Without Fear will encounter.

"You know, there are people who are like, 'oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of season two, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about. Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other."

A possible hint that Daredevil and the Kingpin will put their differences aside to battle a common enemy? This does happen in Ed Brubaker's The Devil in Cell Block-D storyline, which could mean season 3 will see a new character take up the mantle of Daredevil.

Finally, Scardapane responded to the recent set photos shared by Mike Colter and Finn Jones ("Those guys, they just came by to say hi, right? Yeah, I can’t talk about any of that") and the rumors that both Elektra and Colleen Wing could return.

"The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we’re moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don’t.

The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot."

New exclusive clip of Jessica Jones in tonight’s episode of Daredevil: Born Again! pic.twitter.com/2kY5RsRCPp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 21, 2026

Stream a new episode of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 tonight at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/5VlXs3asJu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 21, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."