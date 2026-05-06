Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner On Matt Murdock's Reveal, [Spoiler]'s Return, And Season 3 Redemption Arc

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner On Matt Murdock's Reveal, [Spoiler]'s Return, And Season 3 Redemption Arc

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum unpack the show's Season 2 finale and drop some big hints about what's to come in Season 3.

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By JoshWilding - May 06, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded with Matt Murdock behind bars and the Kingpin of Crime in exile. That was far from the only shocking moment, though, as "The Southern Cross" also sees the Man Without Fear reveal his secret identity to the world. 

It's a powerful scene, and one that, similar to Peter Parker being outed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, veers from the comics in an intriguing way.

Matt chooses to tell the world that he's Daredevil, and while his comic book counterpart had plausible deniability after being outed in the press, that's not the case in the MCU.

According to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum, the idea of revealing the hero's secret identity was taken to the top brass at Marvel Studios. "Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D'Esposito] are amazing storytellers. You don't build the MCU if you're not some of the greatest of all time."

"Very quickly, they saw that it was where the story needed to go. And of course, like, we could point to the comics," he continued. "So, as soon as you can point to the source material and show how it plays out and all the stories that we're able to tell after the reveal of the identity, it becomes an easier argument to make."

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane then chimed in to say, "We're probably not going to do Purple Man doing mass brainwashing of an entire city to buy it back. We're not doing buybacks. Like, if you're taking that step, it's like, 'All right, now everybody knows Matt's Daredevil.'"

In other words, unlike Spidey, this is one genie that won't be going back in the bottle. 

Scardapane also shared some new Season 3 details, starting with plans for the imprisoned Cole North. Fans have been critical of the character's portrayal, given that he's one of Daredevil's closest allies on the page, but it seems his story is far from over.

"You have the redemption of Cole North, [and] that's not done yet," Scardapane confirmed. "And you know, what is fun about working with this much cast is you can find things that are tiny in this season that are going to be huge in next or tiny in season one that are going to be huge in Season 2."

Among those huge additions to Daredevil: Born Again, when it returns to our screens next year, is Mike Colter's Luke Cage. 

"Luke Cage is a big part of season three," the showrunner said. "And the funny thing [his return] is hiding an Easter egg. If you know these characters' history and you know some of the comic book runs, you'll know what's happening. We tipped our hand for Season 3 incredibly at the end of Season 2."

Reading between the lines, it sounds a lot like we're going to see Power Man run for New York Mayor, no great surprise when it will be hard for our heroes to trust Sheila Rivera, thanks to her close ties to the Kingpin's corrupt administration (we know she was on the side of the angels; the vigilantes do not).

You can learn more about the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/6/2026, 8:20 AM
If the MCU is just an endless copy of itself do we even need it ?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 8:21 AM
How badly will they butcher the devil in cell block d arc?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/6/2026, 8:25 AM
@FireGunn - You NEVER Like or Approve of ANYTHING from Disney and Marvel Studios. They could do a 100% Reboot, and you Still be Angry.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/6/2026, 9:31 AM
@OneMoreTime - You are the Batman to his Joker. You love and approve of ANYTHING from Disney and Marvel Studios. You're the perfect couple.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/6/2026, 8:31 AM
Such a bittersweet ending. The Radiohead song was perfectly placed. Matt in jail. Fisk is free, but the city is finally free of his influence for good. Everything in its right place.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 5/6/2026, 8:53 AM
Solid final. Really liked the courtroom scenes.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/6/2026, 9:00 AM
Sheila shouldn't be trusted. Regardless of what side she's on, she got that captain killed when she turned him in. That was never talked about again. At least I can't remember much being said
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2026, 9:16 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I don’t know if she should never be trusted but she did pretty much go along with Fisk regardless if she was scared or not so she should face some consequences.

If Mayor Cage is where we are headed with Luke then that could be fun.

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/6/2026, 9:09 AM
Yeah, I don’t think they need to reverse this for Matt like they did Spidey. We’ve had 5 seasons of Matt being a masked vigilante. This could be a good shakeup of things.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 5/6/2026, 9:27 AM
Only reason for his suit is to protect his identity. He doesn't wear the helmet for protection like a construction hard hat or football helmet. This isn't an Ironman situation where the helmet is useful and part of the suit, so it'll be silly if he shows up wearing the helmet again. If I was one of his friends I would be pretty pissed off that he may have put a target on my back. It's not like Kingpin is against going after friends and family of his enemies.
AC1
AC1 - 5/6/2026, 9:33 AM
@WarMonkey - the helmet literally saves him from being shot in the head the first time he meets Punisher, and that was an older version and they made a point of explaining his second helmet was stronger than the original one
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/6/2026, 9:30 AM
There's a reboot coming. So this reveal can play out in the next season and it's fine because they can just recast and restart everything with a new Season 1 after Secret Wars (or a movie maybe?).

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