Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner On Matt Murdock's Reveal, [Spoiler]'s Return, And Season 3 Redemption Arc

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded with Matt Murdock behind bars and the Kingpin of Crime in exile. That was far from the only shocking moment, though, as "The Southern Cross" also sees the Man Without Fear reveal his secret identity to the world.

It's a powerful scene, and one that, similar to Peter Parker being outed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, veers from the comics in an intriguing way.

Matt chooses to tell the world that he's Daredevil, and while his comic book counterpart had plausible deniability after being outed in the press, that's not the case in the MCU.

According to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum, the idea of revealing the hero's secret identity was taken to the top brass at Marvel Studios. "Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D'Esposito] are amazing storytellers. You don't build the MCU if you're not some of the greatest of all time."

"Very quickly, they saw that it was where the story needed to go. And of course, like, we could point to the comics," he continued. "So, as soon as you can point to the source material and show how it plays out and all the stories that we're able to tell after the reveal of the identity, it becomes an easier argument to make."

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane then chimed in to say, "We're probably not going to do Purple Man doing mass brainwashing of an entire city to buy it back. We're not doing buybacks. Like, if you're taking that step, it's like, 'All right, now everybody knows Matt's Daredevil.'"

In other words, unlike Spidey, this is one genie that won't be going back in the bottle.

Scardapane also shared some new Season 3 details, starting with plans for the imprisoned Cole North. Fans have been critical of the character's portrayal, given that he's one of Daredevil's closest allies on the page, but it seems his story is far from over.

"You have the redemption of Cole North, [and] that's not done yet," Scardapane confirmed. "And you know, what is fun about working with this much cast is you can find things that are tiny in this season that are going to be huge in next or tiny in season one that are going to be huge in Season 2."

Among those huge additions to Daredevil: Born Again, when it returns to our screens next year, is Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

"Luke Cage is a big part of season three," the showrunner said. "And the funny thing [his return] is hiding an Easter egg. If you know these characters' history and you know some of the comic book runs, you'll know what's happening. We tipped our hand for Season 3 incredibly at the end of Season 2."

Reading between the lines, it sounds a lot like we're going to see Power Man run for New York Mayor, no great surprise when it will be hard for our heroes to trust Sheila Rivera, thanks to her close ties to the Kingpin's corrupt administration (we know she was on the side of the angels; the vigilantes do not).

You can learn more about the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale in the player below.