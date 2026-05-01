Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Says Season 3 Will Introduce "A Few More" Villains - Spoilers

The Man Without Fear's feud with Wilson Fisk has been the backbone of Marvel's Daredevil shows since the very first episode of the Netflix series, but supporting villains such as Bullseye, Muse and various Fisk enforcers have also featured.

Even so, a lot of fans are of the opinion that season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently in production, should move Fisk to the sidelines and introduce a new primary antagonist for Matt Murdock.

Possible spoilers follow.

The season 2 finale of Born Again hits Disney+ next Tuesday, but set photos (a few shared by cast members) have given us some idea of how things are going to play out. It looks like Matt Murdock is going to wind up behind bars, which could lay the groundwork for an adaptation of "The Devil in Cell-Block D" storyline from the comics.

We have also seen Heather Glenn under Muse's mask.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked if season 3 will feature any new villains during an interview with The Direct.

"Yeah, I mean, the idea of heroes and villains in our story… Somebody that you may see can evolve into something unexpected… The idea of introducing characters that we know, Bullseye being one of them, and playing around with, ‘Should we be rooting for this guy? Wait a second, we can't do that. He killed Foggy.’ So yeah, I mean, everything's on the table. I think that fan expectations get… I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."

Scardapane's "evole" hint almost certainly refers to the new Muse, but which other bad guys could show up to make trouble for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and his allies? A new character assumes the identity of Daredevil while Murdock is locked away in the comics, but with Luke Cage and Iron Fist now confirmed to complete the Defenders reunion, we could also see some super-powered threats emerge.

Which villains would you like to see Daredevil go up against in Born Again season 3?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."