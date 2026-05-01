Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Says Season 3 Will Introduce "A Few More" Villains - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Says Season 3 Will Introduce &quot;A Few More&quot; Villains - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that the currently shooting third season of the Disney+ series will introduce more than one new villain...

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By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The Man Without Fear's feud with Wilson Fisk has been the backbone of Marvel's Daredevil shows since the very first episode of the Netflix series, but supporting villains such as Bullseye, Muse and various Fisk enforcers have also featured.

Even so, a lot of fans are of the opinion that season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently in production, should move Fisk to the sidelines and introduce a new primary antagonist for Matt Murdock.

Possible spoilers follow.

The season 2 finale of Born Again hits Disney+ next Tuesday, but set photos (a few shared by cast members) have given us some idea of how things are going to play out. It looks like Matt Murdock is going to wind up behind bars, which could lay the groundwork for an adaptation of "The Devil in Cell-Block D" storyline from the comics.

We have also seen Heather Glenn under Muse's mask.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked if season 3 will feature any new villains during an interview with The Direct.

"Yeah, I mean, the idea of heroes and villains in our story… Somebody that you may see can evolve into something unexpected… The idea of introducing characters that we know, Bullseye being one of them, and playing around with, ‘Should we be rooting for this guy? Wait a second, we can't do that. He killed Foggy.’ So yeah, I mean, everything's on the table. I think that fan expectations get… I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."

Scardapane's "evole" hint almost certainly refers to the new Muse, but which other bad guys could show up to make trouble for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and his allies? A new character assumes the identity of Daredevil while Murdock is locked away in the comics, but with Luke Cage and Iron Fist now confirmed to complete the Defenders reunion, we could also see some super-powered threats emerge.

Which villains would you like to see Daredevil go up against in Born Again season 3?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/1/2026, 7:27 AM
Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been Great 5 Stars / 5 Stars for me.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 5/1/2026, 8:18 AM
@OneMoreTime - Agreed. But here comes all the hate anyway.
PC04
PC04 - 5/1/2026, 8:24 AM
@OneMoreTime - Same here. Every episode has been great from start to finish. THe DD vs. Kingpin fight was just WOW!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/1/2026, 8:25 AM
@Simonsonrules - Little Men's Opinions Mean Nothing to me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2026, 8:24 AM
Interesting….

While I have enjoyed D’Onofrio’s Fisk , i do think it’s time Kingpin take the backseat for a bit and let another villain or so get a chance in the spotlight which tbf , it seems S3 seems to be doing but won’t know for sure of course until next year.

We already know we are getting Heather Glenn as the second female Muse from the comics and there’s rumors are also the apparent rumors of The Hand coming back aswell…

While I wouldn’t mind the inclusion of the latter if done well (or atleast better then they were in the Netflix show) , I do prefer more singular enemies such as Mr Fear & The Owl who I hope show up in the near future if not next season but we’ll see.

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I feel the latter especially can be easily set up since there’s likely a power vacuum now in NYC’s criminal underworld hence Leland Owlsey Jr comes in and since Fisk might be MIA given some set pics we have seen , takes over his place as the New Kingpin of Crime as payback for the death of his father back in Netflix S1.

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