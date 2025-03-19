DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From Episode 4, "Sic Semper Systema"

Daredevil: Born Again's fourth episode, "Sic Semper Systema," is now streaming on Disney+ and delivers even more surprises and unexpected twists as we near season 1's halfway point. We've already broken down a couple of the episode's biggest talking points - including a nod to the Skrulls - but it's time to take a closer look at what this instalment tells us about where the Disney+ series is headed in the weeks ahead. In this feature, we dive into several key scenes and reveals, examining what those mean for the rest of Daredevil: Born Again's first season. That includes a big Kingpin reveal, The Punisher's return, and Muse's terrifying debut. You can read through this feature by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Meet The MCU's Future White Tiger Following the murder of Hector Ayala, Matt Murdock attempts to get to the bottom of what happened to his client. However, he's interrupted by White Tiger's niece, Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). She's pretty convinced that one of New York's many dirty cops was behind the execution of her uncle and wants justice. Needless to say, this has all the makings of a superhero origin story (you'll no doubt have noticed the young Angela take Hector's magical amulet with her). The comic book version of Angela was an FBI agent tasked with investigating Daredevil. This version has the makings of the Man Without Fear's protégé or perhaps even a Young Avenger.



4. Wilson Fisk Isn't A Changed Man This isn't overly surprising but Mayor Wilson Fisk hasn't turned over a new leaf. Despite going through the motions (including having to listen to some very out-of-tune children), the former Kingpin is clearly up to no good with whatever he has planned for Red Hook. It's in the episode's closing moments that we're reminded of just how twisted Fisk is. We know Vanessa Fisk had an affair with a man called Adam while her husband was missing and he's revealed to be in the Mayor's custody. Caged and seemingly being left to starve, Fisk sits down to a tasty dinner as poor Adam is left to watch helplessly and plead for mercy. At least now we know where those bruises on the villain's knuckles came from.



3. Daredevil And The Punisher Are...Friends? While it was never explicitly stated, there were hints during Daredevil season 2 that Frank Castle had figured out the Man Without Fear's secret identity. We don't know what these two have been through since then but they appear - almost - to be friends. Matt still doesn't agree with The Punisher's way of doing things but reluctantly turns to him for advice and perhaps even his permission to cross a line and take his revenge after what happened to Foggy Nelson. Oh, and to once again suit up as Daredevil, of course. Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode also establishes Frank wasn't responsible for killing White Tiger. That's not overly surprising, but for casual fans, there's every chance they suspected The Punisher of having gone a step too far by targeting Hector after the dirty cop died on the subway.



2. The Punisher's "Fanboys" If Frank didn't kill White Tiger, who did? Well, it's established here that The Punisher is well aware of his "fanboys" running amok in New York and, as suspected, corrupt cops have decided to co-opt the vigilante's logo for their own mission. Based on what we've seen so far, it's safe to assume that's delivering their personal form of lethal justice to criminals. The key difference is Frank goes after those he knows are guilty; these guys, meanwhile, happily kill anyone who gets in their way. Set photos for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have revealed Mayor Fisk's Anti Vigilante Task Force and they're rocking armour boasting a Punisher-inspired logo. Frank isn't going to allow that, right?

