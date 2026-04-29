Daredevil: Born Again Spoilers: 5 Ways Episode 7 Sets Up A Game-Changing Season 2 Finale

As the penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 comes to a close, the walls are closing in on Matt Murdock and those standing in his corner. With Karen Page behind bars, Wilson Fisk tightening his grip on New York from the Mayor's office, and old demons resurfacing in the most dangerous ways possible, the stage is set for a Season 2 finale that could shatter the Man Without Fear's status quo in the MCU. "The Hateful Darkness" delivered devastating blows, a shocking death, and several threads that are guaranteed to come to a head next Tuesday ahead of a game-changing Season 3. From government-mandated superhuman warfare to fragile redemptions and psychological breakdowns, here are the five biggest developments we're expecting heading into the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again...

5. Luke Cage's Whereabouts We learn in this episode that Luke Cage is "overseas doing the Lord’s work, so you don't have to." That's what Mr. Charles tells Jessica Jones, anyway, confirming that CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is forcing superpowered individuals to fight in America's wars. This has to be building to something down the line, and with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos confirming that Luke returns to New York, we know Power Man will soon be freed from this obligation. He was photographed alongside Jessica and Iron Fist, so it's not one of them. Perhaps Mr. Charles forces Daredevil to do his bidding, placing the Man Without Fear in vastly different surroundings when Season 2 wraps up next Tuesday.



4. Bullseye's Redemption With Matt Murdock rediscovering his faith and rejecting Karen Page's suggestion that he kill Bullseye, Dex is on the brink of finally redeeming himself after killing Foggy Nelson at Vanessa Fisk's behest. Knowing that he can't arrest or murder Wilson Fisk, Daredevil has no other choice but to bargain with the FBI agent-turned-assassin. We don't find out what the vigilante offers his foe, though it's hard not to wonder whether the Kingpin has forced his force. Could Daredevil: Born Again get dark enough to have Matt ask that Bullseye be the one to kill the Mayor and save New York City? That doesn't seem likely, but big things are clearly coming for Dex in the Season 2 finale (trailers have shown him pointing a sniper rifle at an unknown target).



3. Heather Glenn's Descent Into Madness While she hasn't had a huge amount of screentime in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, it's become apparent that Heather Glenn's encounter with Muse during the show's first season has led to a mental breakdown. During her brief questioning of Karen, Heather goes so far as to strike Matt's girlfriend. This isn't the same woman who once put her patients before everything else, and as she's still being haunted by Muse, it's not hard to see where this is going. Season 3 set photos have already spoiled that Heather becomes the new, female Muse, but bet on something taking place in the finale that tips the therapist completely over the edge.



2. Daniel Blake's Death In one of the show's most haunting moments, Buck mercilessly guns down Daniel Blake after he refuses to deliver BB Urich to the hitman. Could this be what finally brings Mayor Wilson Fisk down? Recent snaps from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 have shown a bearded, incognito Fisk wandering around New York, and we've known for a while that his time as Mayor is nearing its end. So, we'll ask again: will Daniel's murder be what Matt uses to finally bring down the villain's political empire? It's a nice thought, but in some respects, it would be more poetic for there to be no repercussions. While we're sure Buck will pay somewhere down the line, ending Daniel's story by making him just another of Fisk's victims feels like the right ending to his tragic story. BB is sure to be out for revenge, however...

