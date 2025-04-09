DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Ayelet Zurer Breaks Down That Insane Vanessa Fisk Twist In Episode 8 - SPOILERS

In Daredevil: Born Again's penultimate episode, "Isle of Joy," we learn that Vanessa Fisk orchestrated the murder of Foggy Nelson. She found a way to free Dex and, to cover up her criminal activities, sent the villain after Matt Murdock's best friend.

The Man Without Fear learns the truth about what happened but can't act on the information before taking a bullet meant for Mayor Wilson Fisk. Bullseye is the shooter and manages to escape; needless to say, that's not good news for any of these characters.

Talking to Screen Rant about this week's big Vanessa twist, Daredevil: Born Again star Ayelet Zurer said, "Consequences are coming. There's always consequences in the show to everyone, everyone's action will have consequences. So it's inevitable."

"I have to say that, when I read about it, I had to put it aside, and I sort of suppressed the fact that Vanessa is involved in this, and I didn't deal with him until the absolute end," she continued. "Because I just couldn't take it. It's like such a miserable, sad moment to see him gone, and then to have that tie to her somehow."

While Vanessa being responsible for ordering Foggy's death was a shock, so too was the fact that, when Wilson showed her that he'd been holding Adam captive, she gunned down her former lover.

It was a moment that drove home just how ruthless the "Queenpin" has become, and Zurer went on to share her take on why Vanessa makes that decision after previously requesting that her husband allow Adam to live.

"There will be consequences to everything, because that's the show - everybody has consequences, but particularly what you mentioned, I think, for Vanessa, it's all about gaining trust in this season, for her and him, I guess," she teased. "Because the innate law is that they love each other and they're like that [locking hands] intertwined and inseparable."

"So it's going to be heartbreaking to see what she has to do in order to gain trust, but at the same time, it's inevitable," Zurer concluded.

While we know Wilson will do whatever it takes to protect his wife, he'll now have to stand between her and an angry Daredevil...assuming the Man Without Fear survives being shot, of course. Matt wants justice for Foggy, and while Bullseye pulled the trigger, Vanessa ordered the hit.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.