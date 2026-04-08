DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Breaks Silence On Cliffhanger Ending In MCU's Highest-Rated Episode - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's fourth episode, "Gloves Off," ended with Vanessa Fisk bleeding out in the Kingpin's arms after Bullseye took his revenge against the woman who manipulated him into killing Foggy Nelson.

While her death isn't confirmed before the credits roll, things look bleak for the former "Queenpin."Now, Vincent D'Onofrio has teased the fallout from that in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (all but confirming that, yes, Vanessa is about to meet her maker).

"He's devastated," D'Onofrio tells the site, hinting at where Fisk's story goes from here. "He's always been broken, he's always been incredibly narcissistic, and that midway point moving forward, he becomes more of a loose cannon than he has ever been before. Considering the position that he's in as mayor, it's a dangerous thing."

According to the actor, his and actress Ayelet Zurer's scenes together in Netflix's Daredevil required "more acting" due to a lack of familiarity. However, the friendship they've since developed played heavily into the "real emotions" both felt in these bloody scenes.

"The idea of a friend getting hurt, especially someone as incredible as Ayelet, it affected me, like a good friend that's been hurt," D'Onofrio admits. "I know that might sound silly to some people, but when you get invested in a character or, more than that, when you get invested in a story, and you've done emotional work with your scene partner — in this case, Ayelet — for years and years and years, there's no acting required."

Bullseye actor has also teased the fallout from Vanessa's death, saying that the next four episodes are "firing on all cylinders." He added, "I just think it's some of the best stuff that we've done on the show. Episode 5, I think, is an incredible episode of TV, partly in how complicated it is."

"Gloves Off" also featured an incredible action sequence with Bullseye laying waste to the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and is reflected in the episode's IMDb score.

As of now, Daredevil: Born Again's latest instalment is the highest-rated MCU TV episode ever. It's tied with Daredevil Season 3 finale, "A New Napkin," but easily tops similarly acclaimed episodes of WandaVision, What If...?, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.

Episode 4 of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 currently has a 9.6 rating on IMDb.



Making it the highest-rated episode from an MCU series. pic.twitter.com/H0fNFf3HvG — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 8, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.