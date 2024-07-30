DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Confirms Plan Was To Cut Ties With Netflix Series; Shares Season 2 News

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again was at GalaxyCon this weekend, and with no mention of Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ TV shows at Comic-Con, they clearly weren't needed in San Diego.

One Redditor who attended the event got to speak with the cast and has shared some of what they learned on social media (via @DDevilUpdates).

The Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox, reportedly told them he'll be at D23 to promote the 9-episode series. That shouldn't come as a huge surprise because we've previously heard that the idea is to focus on Marvel Studios' small screen projects in Anaheim.

The actor also supposedly confirmed that season 2 begins shooting soon and said he's been reading every comic run he can in his free time. Cox named Frank Miller and Chip Zdarsky as his favourite Daredevil writers; you'll recall that the latter was responsible for The Kingpin's transformation into Mayor Fisk on the page.

One particularly interesting quote shared by this fan concerned original plans for Daredevil: Born Again to be a completely separate entity from Netflix's Daredevil before the creative overhaul.

"Elden [Henson] wasn't invited to join the show at first," they explain. "In the original version...they had written in a cameo in the first episode to end the link between the shows and give the old fans closure but they scrapped that in the new version."

Based on past rumours, the idea was for Foggy Nelson and Karen Page to die in the premiere, with Matt Murdock then surrounded by a new supporting cast with few/no links to what came before. Since the overhaul, they've been added to the revival and the Vanessa Fisk recast has been reversed.

In other notes, Cox said Matt and Wilson Fisk have separate arcs and only interact a few times in the season (when they do, it will be memorable), while Deborah Ann Woll teased that she has a "comfortable" amount of screentime as Karen.

Jon Bernthal, meanwhile, revealed that he trained with former Punisher actor Thomas Jane for his MCU debut.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. Be sure to check back here next weekend for all the biggest updates from D23 as they hit (at the very least, we're anticipating a teaser trailer being shown to those in attendance).