DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Confirms Plan Was To Cut Ties With Netflix Series; Shares Season 2 News

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again attended GalaxyCon this weekend and we now have insights about scrapped plans to cut ties with the Netflix series, an update on season 2, and Karen Page's screentime...

By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2024 10:07 AM EST
The cast of Daredevil: Born Again was at GalaxyCon this weekend, and with no mention of Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ TV shows at Comic-Con, they clearly weren't needed in San Diego. 

One Redditor who attended the event got to speak with the cast and has shared some of what they learned on social media (via @DDevilUpdates).

The Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox, reportedly told them he'll be at D23 to promote the 9-episode series. That shouldn't come as a huge surprise because we've previously heard that the idea is to focus on Marvel Studios' small screen projects in Anaheim. 

The actor also supposedly confirmed that season 2 begins shooting soon and said he's been reading every comic run he can in his free time. Cox named Frank Miller and Chip Zdarsky as his favourite Daredevil writers; you'll recall that the latter was responsible for The Kingpin's transformation into Mayor Fisk on the page. 

One particularly interesting quote shared by this fan concerned original plans for Daredevil: Born Again to be a completely separate entity from Netflix's Daredevil before the creative overhaul. 

"Elden [Henson] wasn't invited to join the show at first," they explain. "In the original version...they had written in a cameo in the first episode to end the link between the shows and give the old fans closure but they scrapped that in the new version."

Based on past rumours, the idea was for Foggy Nelson and Karen Page to die in the premiere, with Matt Murdock then surrounded by a new supporting cast with few/no links to what came before. Since the overhaul, they've been added to the revival and the Vanessa Fisk recast has been reversed. 

In other notes, Cox said Matt and Wilson Fisk have separate arcs and only interact a few times in the season (when they do, it will be memorable), while Deborah Ann Woll teased that she has a "comfortable" amount of screentime as Karen. 

Jon Bernthal, meanwhile, revealed that he trained with former Punisher actor Thomas Jane for his MCU debut.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner. 

It was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. Be sure to check back here next weekend for all the biggest updates from D23 as they hit (at the very least, we're anticipating a teaser trailer being shown to those in attendance). 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN To Feature A Game Of Politics; AGATHA ALL ALONG Will Be So Scary, You'll Cry
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/30/2024, 10:15 AM
Excited for this and Cap 4. Deadpool and Wolverine has me excited about the MCU again.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 10:25 AM
@Jackraow21 - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/30/2024, 10:16 AM
They get a medal for righting the ship, sounds like it would have been awful

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 10:19 AM
Wait , it seems like the Netflix show was going to be canon to some degree regardless…

It just seemed like the original premeire was going to bridge the 2 iterations of the show and then we move forward from there with Matt & Fisk surrounded by new characters like Kristen McDuffie , basically the end of one chapter and beginning of another type of thing.

Regardless , I am glad they decided it was best to seemingly make it a direct continuation of the original show and overhauled it so hope it works out for the best…

Probably my most anticipated announced MCU project so far so can’t wait!!.
Order66
Order66 - 7/30/2024, 10:20 AM
Marvel is back. Reshoots all across the board from film and tv show was to make the product better. I believe in Feige.
Fares
Fares - 7/30/2024, 10:23 AM
To cut ties with the highly celebrated Netflix show, yet keep using the same actors is at worst a death sentence, and at best a really really risky approach.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 10:24 AM
Also wasn’t Vanessa recast because the original actress was busy making another show at the time in Israel?.

When the strikes happened and they decided to overhaul the show , Ayelet Zurer become available hence they could get her back as Vanessa.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 10:27 AM
Ohhh MS is all about the past now, fam.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2024, 10:28 AM
Either they cut this season considerably because it was all fluff and filler, or they're using the remaining 9 for season two. I'll bet my left nut it was all filler
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/30/2024, 10:29 AM
Hope it is good
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2024, 10:29 AM
Okay now bring back the iron first characters just to kill them off

