DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Dons The Hero's Bright Red New Suit Alongside Wilson Bethel's Bullseye

Marvel Studios has hit the mean streets of New York City to shoot Daredevil: Born Again and that means set photos - courtesy of fans and the paparazzi - have flooded social media.

Earlier this week, we saw Bullseye taking aim at Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, only for the Man Without Fear to arrive on the scene to tackle the villain. A stuntman was wearing the hero's suit, but now Charlie Cox has been spotted on set in his bright red new costume.

Taking its cues from what the hero originally donned on Netflix, this design is definitely more in line with the comic books and features a colour scheme which should help the street-level superhero pop off the screen.

Again, there's no "DD" logo on the chest; however, we can't help but wonder whether the belt is meant to pay homage to that as those do look like two Ds. We're not sure how much screentime this suit will get as rumour has it the hero will later don a black version similar to the one seen in Shadowland.

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio recently addressed his MCU return, saying, "The only thing that could have held me back would be if I just had to keep on putting on all that weight and keep it on. And so I don't have to do that anymore, so I'm in the best shape I've been in a long time."

He added, "I love these new kinds of ways that they actually construct the muscle fat suits that I have to wear. I think they finally work and feel right and look good. That helps a lot because it's not the healthiest thing in the world to keep putting weight on and taking it off again. So yeah, I mean, as long as the powers that be will have me, I can't see not playing this part, it's so much fun."

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous "Dex"/Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.