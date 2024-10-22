DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Explains Why Matt Murdock & Wilson Fisk Won't Have Many Scenes Together

The original Netflix Daredevil series didn't really feature that many scenes with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) together, which made it all the more impactful when the two did share the screen.

Though fans are very excited about seeing these bitter enemies reunite for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, it sounds like the Disney+ revival is going to take a similar approach - but with good reason.

"With these characters, you have to always feel like, were they to cross paths, they would fight to the death," Cox explains to Collider. "It would be hugely explosive. So, you have to, in the writing of a show, in the construction of it, you have to limit the amount of time they can be together or you have to give them real reason for them not to be together.”

Cox also confirmed that The Man Without Fear and the Kingpin will form "loose truce," and agree to "stay out of each other’s lane." It doesn't last very long, however, as "both characters constantly question whether their counterpart is going too far."

In related news, Cox paid a visit to the blind and visually impaired students at the New York City Institute for Special Education in the Bronx on Friday to chat about his portrayal of a blind superhero.

Charlie Cox went to the New York Institute for Special Education and visited children who are blind or visually disabled. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1M1FYufTwN — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) October 22, 2024

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on March 4, 2025.