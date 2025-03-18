DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Jon Bernthal Explains Why He Walked Away From Original Version Of The Series

Jon Bernthal has revealed that he initially had no interest in the original version of Daredevil: Born Again, but decided to return to the production after the creative overhaul...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 18, 2025 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Jon Bernthal made his long-awaited return as Frank Castle during tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, but it seems The Punisher wasn't going to be a part of the original version of the Disney+ series - because the actor had decided to walk away!

During an interview with EW, Bernthal spoke about reprising the role after playing the volatile vigilante in two seasons of the Netflix series and his own Punisher spin-off show.

"It was like, Let's see if this works. Let's see if there's a real openness and a hunger to let Frank be what Frank is, which is dark enough to have the courage and the boldness to turn your back on the audience and to make it difficult, to make it enormously psychologically complex and to steer away from any cuteness or humor and to really go full bore."

Though he doesn't specify, it may have been a more toned down take on Castle that ultimately led to Bernthal's decision to decline Marvel Studios' offer to return for the pre-creative overhaul Born Again.

"Ultimately, I didn't see it. I didn't see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn't] really make sense to me and I thought would not appeal to the fans and wouldn't be congruent," the actor explains. "It was not something I was really interested in doing. So we had to walk away."

"Sometimes you have to be very, very clear with your intentions in this business," he adds. "You can't get confused with how much you love something, how much you love playing something, how much you want to do something. You got to make sure you're serving it. You got to make sure you're doing justice to the people that believe in it and doing justice to the iterations that have come before you."

Thankfully, Marvel agreed, bringing on new lead writers and Bernthal's The Punisher scribe and executive producer Dario Scardapane as showrunner. "They really brought me into the conversation," Bernthal says. "We really got specific about where Frank is psychologically, where Frank's at physically."

What did you make of Castle's return in tonight's Daredevil: Born Again? Drop us a comment down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Gambito
Gambito - 3/19/2025, 12:06 AM
Get off your horse Jon you don’t own the Punisher shit up say your lines and cash the check man, Thomas Jane is still available if you don’t wanna play ball
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/19/2025, 12:32 AM
@Gambito - Soooooo you take issue with someone who wants to take the character seriously enough for them to be presented in the right manner?

Even if the logic of Thomas Jane was an option, do you not remember Dirty Laundry? If Punisher were to stay watered down he wouldn’t do it either.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 12:18 AM
Keep the Horse run my friend Jon ..you my boY OWN the Punisher ..Is yours Forever
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 3/19/2025, 12:21 AM
Wasn’t he said to be returning in like March of 2023? The overhaul didn’t happen til the end of that year, did he just walk out during shooting?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 12:23 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - he was shooting AND then Alex Baldwin heard they WORd shooting AND....well...you can imagine whats going on
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 3/19/2025, 12:23 AM
Idk, I like when actors are protective of their roles. As comic fans, we all have certain characters we feel protective of. If someone is playing that character on screen, I’d hope they’d feel the same, rather than just cashing another check.
DTor91
DTor91 - 3/19/2025, 12:32 AM
@SheepishOne - this

