DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Jon Bernthal Says Marvel Studios Revival Takes Original Series "A Step Further"

Daredevil: Born Again was creatively overhauled by Marvel Studios midway through shooting, resulting in major changes behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

As a result of the shakeup. Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) were both tapped to reprise their Daredevil roles, while Ayelet Zurer will now return as Vanessa Fisk after originally being replaced by Sandrine Holt.

Oh, and Jon Bernthal is making his long-awaited return as The Punisher!

Talking at D23 this weekend, the actor revealed how it feels to have received so much love from fans. "Genuine, genuine excitement," he shared. "I think if you're a fan of the show that you saw before, you're going to be a fan of this. I think we're just taking it a step further."

"We're all here, we're all enormously happy to be with each other. We're proud of what we did, and I think if you're a fan of the show, you're going to be enormously happy," the Frank Castle actor teased.

Woll was also on hand and added, "I mean, I don't think we thought it was going to happen. You know, usually, when you finish a job, maybe you work together again, but not usually. So, to kind of be able to come back to relationships, especially friendships and professional relationships that you really enjoy, is rare."

"You know when there's people that you really connect with, and you may spend a lot of time apart, but when you get back together, it doesn't feel like you missed any time at all? That's a lot what it feels like," Henson noted.

Elsewhere at D23, it was confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is officially happening, meaning we'll get the 18 episodes Marvel Studios promised when the series was first announced. Marvel Studios' plans for The Punisher moving forward are unclear, though we'd like to think he'll have a recurring role in future street-level stories.

As for Karen and Foggy, common sense says they'll play a much bigger role in season 2 after being added to the first batch of episodes in reshoots (which likely means their part in the show will be somewhat limited).

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.